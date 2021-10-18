Savathun voice actor - Destiny 2 Learn about Savathun's voice actor, the talented artist bringing Destiny 2's most cunning antagonist to life.

Savathun is Destiny 2’s latest big bad, and while players work to uncover her twisting plans and deception, they also want to work out Savathun’s voice actor. The Witch Queen has been spinning a silky web of lies (we assume), and while the voice sounds as sweet as honey, players know there’s a silver tongue behind those Hive teeth.

Savathun is voiced by Debra Wilson.

Savathun’s voice actor is Debra Wilson. This talented artists has a long history of film and television work as an on-screen actress as well as an extensive list of video game voice acting work. Not only has Debra voiced a plethora of characters, she’s also done her fair share of motion capture work. And now, she’s taking on the role of Savathun, one of Destiny 2’s most devious, cunning, and dangerous foes.

Debra Wilson has appeared in films such as Scary Movie 4 as Oprah Winfrey, Avatar as part of the Na’vi troupe, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as Nambi Ghima. Her work in television includes roles on Family Guy, American Dad!, Z Nation, and The Regular Show among many others.

As for Wilson’s work in video games, she’s been a part of a lot of recent, high-profile titles. She plays the role of Amanda Waller in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Okoye in Marvel’s Avengers, Kit in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Shellsy in Bugsnax, Cere Junda in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Sophia Akande in The Outer Worlds, and also has credits in Gears 5, Guild Wars, the Wolfenstein series, and even roles in Halo as marines.

Debris Wilson has done an incredible job of being Savathun's voice actor. She's managed to encapsulate the silver tongue of one of the greatest con artists in the Destiny 2 universe, appearing both honest and dangerous at the same time. We can't wait to see how this role expands when The Witch Queen expansion launches in February 2022.