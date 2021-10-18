New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

Evening Reading - October 18, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Apple Unleashed Special Event Wrap Up

The Apple Unleashed special event livestream aired today, and within it, Apple had a whole lot of announcements and reveals to make. Chief among those announcements was the reveal of the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, a new MacBook Pro, the next generation of AirPods, and more. Take a look at the following articles for a great overview of what's coming next.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a devious-looking soduku today. It takes him about an hour, so get ready for a long watch.

A look at Halo's energy sword across the years

I still maintain Halo 2's energy sword was the best. Probably because it was so damn overpowered.

"Quick! The Zs are coming!"

Anything but the word "zombie" apparently.

Kid wants to avoid The Discourse

Good work getting out while you're ahead.

Have you heard about froggy chair?

Froggy chair is life

Froggy chair is love.

That's a good meme

Might be time to listen to a Disturbed album.

That's quick maths

Solve for x.

You've got good reason to be anxious

Everything's on fire, yo.

Pocket frog

Don't get to close.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

New photo of Rad! This is not a drill. I snapped this one just the other night. Could no believe the sight of a perfect ginger circle. So good.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola