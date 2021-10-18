Evening Reading - October 18, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Apple Unleashed Special Event Wrap Up

The Apple Unleashed special event livestream aired today, and within it, Apple had a whole lot of announcements and reveals to make. Chief among those announcements was the reveal of the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, a new MacBook Pro, the next generation of AirPods, and more. Take a look at the following articles for a great overview of what's coming next.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a devious-looking soduku today. It takes him about an hour, so get ready for a long watch.

A look at Halo's energy sword across the years

I still maintain Halo 2's energy sword was the best. Probably because it was so damn overpowered.

"Quick! The Zs are coming!"

Zombie movies that refuse to call them zombies pic.twitter.com/aaJcbHc1wj — Heeere’s Johnny Berchtold 🎃🔪 (@JohnnyBerchtold) October 14, 2021

Anything but the word "zombie" apparently.

Kid wants to avoid The Discourse

Showed my 8yo Star Wars for the first time.



“It’s a bit weird.”



You want to watch the next one?



“Nah. No thanks.” — Mark Serrels (@Serrels) October 15, 2021

Good work getting out while you're ahead.

Have you heard about froggy chair?

frasier looking at froggy chair pic.twitter.com/oMf8VEmodl — frasier looking at video games (@frasier_looking) October 15, 2021

Froggy chair is life

There is no wire in his legs so that he can flopp around on your table.

It's really funny to play around with them! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/QUi1Ok2J4w — PlushSyndrome🌿 (@PlushSyndrome) October 17, 2021

Froggy chair is love.

That's a good meme

Might be time to listen to a Disturbed album.

That's quick maths

Solve for x.

You've got good reason to be anxious

thinking about the time I asked my doctor for an anxiety diagnosis so I could be medicated for it and when I told him all the reasons he was like “actually you don’t have anxiety bc all the things you said are very reasonable to worry about” which only made me more anxious — abby govindan (@abbygov) October 16, 2021

Everything's on fire, yo.

Pocket frog

Don't get to close.

