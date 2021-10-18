Evening Reading - October 18, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Apple Unleashed Special Event Wrap Up
The Apple Unleashed special event livestream aired today, and within it, Apple had a whole lot of announcements and reveals to make. Chief among those announcements was the reveal of the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, a new MacBook Pro, the next generation of AirPods, and more. Take a look at the following articles for a great overview of what's coming next.
- Apple announces new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips
- Apple announces new MacBook Pro 16 & 14-inch models
- New MacBook Pro ditches Touch Bar, adds HDMI port, MagSafe & SD card reader
- MacBook Pro price, specs and preorder information
- Apple HomePod mini gets new colors
- Apple's 3rd generation AirPods will release next week
- Apple Music Voice Plan service will cost $4.99/month
Your daily dose of sudoku
Simon tackles a devious-looking soduku today. It takes him about an hour, so get ready for a long watch.
A look at Halo's energy sword across the years
I still maintain Halo 2's energy sword was the best. Probably because it was so damn overpowered.
"Quick! The Zs are coming!"
Zombie movies that refuse to call them zombies pic.twitter.com/aaJcbHc1wj— Heeere’s Johnny Berchtold 🎃🔪 (@JohnnyBerchtold) October 14, 2021
Anything but the word "zombie" apparently.
Kid wants to avoid The Discourse
Showed my 8yo Star Wars for the first time.— Mark Serrels (@Serrels) October 15, 2021
“It’s a bit weird.”
You want to watch the next one?
“Nah. No thanks.”
Good work getting out while you're ahead.
Have you heard about froggy chair?
frasier looking at froggy chair pic.twitter.com/oMf8VEmodl— frasier looking at video games (@frasier_looking) October 15, 2021
Froggy chair is life
There is no wire in his legs so that he can flopp around on your table.— PlushSyndrome🌿 (@PlushSyndrome) October 17, 2021
It's really funny to play around with them! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/QUi1Ok2J4w
Froggy chair is love.
That's a good meme
October 18, 2021
Might be time to listen to a Disturbed album.
That's quick maths
October 17, 2021
Solve for x.
You've got good reason to be anxious
thinking about the time I asked my doctor for an anxiety diagnosis so I could be medicated for it and when I told him all the reasons he was like “actually you don’t have anxiety bc all the things you said are very reasonable to worry about” which only made me more anxious— abby govindan (@abbygov) October 16, 2021
Everything's on fire, yo.
Pocket frog
oh no pic.twitter.com/yNvbAC9RVS— rachel 🐸 reichenbach (@rainylune) October 15, 2021
Don't get to close.
