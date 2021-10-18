MacBook Pro price, specs and preorder information Here's everything you need to know about the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro, including how to purchase one.

One of the biggest announcements made during Apple’s October 2021 Special Event was the reveal of the new MacBook Pro. Coming in 14 and 16-inch models, these laptops see a host of new and returning features, as well as the implementation of the brand new M1 Pro chips. Let’s dive into everything you need to know about the new MacBook Pro, including pricing, specs, and how to pre-order.

MacBook Pro specs

There are two models of the 14-inch MacBook Pro, and three models of the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Here are the official specs for each, as shared by Apple.

14-inch MacBook Pro Model 1 specs

M1 Pro chip

8-Core CPU

14-Core GPU

16GB Unified Memory

512GB SSD Storage

16-core Neural Engine

14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display

Three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3 port

Magic Keyboard with Touch ID

Force Touch trackpad

67W USB-C Power Adapter

14-inch MacBook Pro Model 2 specs

M1 Pro chip

10-Core CPU

16-Core GPU

16GB Unified Memory

1TB SSD Storage

16-core Neural Engine

14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display

Three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3 port

Magic Keyboard with Touch ID

Force Touch trackpad

96W USB-C Power Adapter

16-inch MacBook Pro Model 1 specs

M1 Pro chip

10-Core CPU

16-Core GPU

16GB Unified Memory

512GB SSD Storage¹

16-core Neural Engine

16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display

Three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3 port

Magic Keyboard with Touch ID

Force Touch trackpad

140W USB-C Power Adapter

16-inch MacBook Pro Model 2 specs

M1 Pro chip

10-Core CPU

16-Core GPU

16GB Unified Memory

1TB SSD Storage

16-core Neural Engine

16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display

Three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3 port

Magic Keyboard with Touch ID

Force Touch trackpad

140W USB-C Power Adapter

16-inch MacBook Pro Model 3 specs

M1 Max chip

10-Core CPU

32-Core GPU

32GB Unified Memory

1TB SSD Storage

16-core Neural Engine

16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display

Three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3 port

Magic Keyboard with Touch ID

Force Touch trackpad

140W USB-C Power Adapter

14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro price and pre-order details

The new MacBook Pro is available for pre-order now on Apple’s website. The devices will be shipped on October 26, 2021. The 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,999 USD, with the 16-inch model starting at $2,499 USD. These prices will increase depending on how many features you add, such as a better chip or increased memory. The fully-kitted version of the best 16-inch MacBook Pro model comes in at $6598.98 USD.

That's everything you need to know about the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro.