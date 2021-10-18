MacBook Pro price, specs and preorder information
Here's everything you need to know about the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro, including how to purchase one.
One of the biggest announcements made during Apple’s October 2021 Special Event was the reveal of the new MacBook Pro. Coming in 14 and 16-inch models, these laptops see a host of new and returning features, as well as the implementation of the brand new M1 Pro chips. Let’s dive into everything you need to know about the new MacBook Pro, including pricing, specs, and how to pre-order.
MacBook Pro specs
There are two models of the 14-inch MacBook Pro, and three models of the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Here are the official specs for each, as shared by Apple.
14-inch MacBook Pro Model 1 specs
- M1 Pro chip
- 8-Core CPU
- 14-Core GPU
- 16GB Unified Memory
- 512GB SSD Storage
- 16-core Neural Engine
- 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display
- Three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3 port
- Magic Keyboard with Touch ID
- Force Touch trackpad
- 67W USB-C Power Adapter
14-inch MacBook Pro Model 2 specs
- M1 Pro chip
- 10-Core CPU
- 16-Core GPU
- 16GB Unified Memory
- 1TB SSD Storage
- 16-core Neural Engine
- 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display
- Three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3 port
- Magic Keyboard with Touch ID
- Force Touch trackpad
- 96W USB-C Power Adapter
16-inch MacBook Pro Model 1 specs
- M1 Pro chip
- 10-Core CPU
- 16-Core GPU
- 16GB Unified Memory
- 512GB SSD Storage¹
- 16-core Neural Engine
- 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display
- Three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3 port
- Magic Keyboard with Touch ID
- Force Touch trackpad
- 140W USB-C Power Adapter
16-inch MacBook Pro Model 2 specs
- M1 Pro chip
- 10-Core CPU
- 16-Core GPU
- 16GB Unified Memory
- 1TB SSD Storage
- 16-core Neural Engine
- 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display
- Three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3 port
- Magic Keyboard with Touch ID
- Force Touch trackpad
- 140W USB-C Power Adapter
16-inch MacBook Pro Model 3 specs
- M1 Max chip
- 10-Core CPU
- 32-Core GPU
- 32GB Unified Memory
- 1TB SSD Storage
- 16-core Neural Engine
- 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display
- Three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3 port
- Magic Keyboard with Touch ID
- Force Touch trackpad
- 140W USB-C Power Adapter
14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro price and pre-order details
The new MacBook Pro is available for pre-order now on Apple’s website. The devices will be shipped on October 26, 2021. The 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,999 USD, with the 16-inch model starting at $2,499 USD. These prices will increase depending on how many features you add, such as a better chip or increased memory. The fully-kitted version of the best 16-inch MacBook Pro model comes in at $6598.98 USD.
That’s everything you need to know about the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro. If you’re looking for more information on the recently announced Apple Products, we’ve got that for you too.
