New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

MacBook Pro price, specs and preorder information

Here's everything you need to know about the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro, including how to purchase one.
Donovan Erskine
1

One of the biggest announcements made during Apple’s October 2021 Special Event was the reveal of the new MacBook Pro. Coming in 14 and 16-inch models, these laptops see a host of new and returning features, as well as the implementation of the brand new M1 Pro chips. Let’s dive into everything you need to know about the new MacBook Pro, including pricing, specs, and how to pre-order.

MacBook Pro specs

There are two models of the 14-inch MacBook Pro, and three models of the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Here are the official specs for each, as shared by Apple.

14-inch MacBook Pro Model 1 specs

  • M1 Pro chip
  • 8-Core CPU
  • 14-Core GPU
  • 16GB Unified Memory
  • 512GB SSD Storage
  • 16-core Neural Engine
  • 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display
  • Three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3 port
  • Magic Keyboard with Touch ID
  • Force Touch trackpad
  • 67W USB-C Power Adapter

14-inch MacBook Pro Model 2 specs

  • M1 Pro chip
  • 10-Core CPU
  • 16-Core GPU
  • 16GB Unified Memory
  • 1TB SSD Storage
  • 16-core Neural Engine
  • 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display
  • Three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3 port
  • Magic Keyboard with Touch ID
  • Force Touch trackpad
  • 96W USB-C Power Adapter

16-inch MacBook Pro Model 1 specs

  • M1 Pro chip
  • 10-Core CPU
  • 16-Core GPU
  • 16GB Unified Memory
  • 512GB SSD Storage¹
  • 16-core Neural Engine
  • 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display
  • Three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3 port
  • Magic Keyboard with Touch ID
  • Force Touch trackpad
  • 140W USB-C Power Adapter

16-inch MacBook Pro Model 2 specs

  • M1 Pro chip
  • 10-Core CPU
  • 16-Core GPU
  • 16GB Unified Memory
  • 1TB SSD Storage
  • 16-core Neural Engine
  • 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display
  • Three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3 port
  • Magic Keyboard with Touch ID
  • Force Touch trackpad
  • 140W USB-C Power Adapter

16-inch MacBook Pro Model 3 specs

  • M1 Max chip
  • 10-Core CPU
  • 32-Core GPU
  • 32GB Unified Memory
  • 1TB SSD Storage
  • 16-core Neural Engine
  • 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display
  • Three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3 port
  • Magic Keyboard with Touch ID
  • Force Touch trackpad
  • 140W USB-C Power Adapter

14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro price and pre-order details

The new MacBook Pro is available for pre-order now on Apple’s website. The devices will be shipped on October 26, 2021. The 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,999 USD, with the 16-inch model starting at $2,499 USD. These prices will increase depending on how many features you add, such as a better chip or increased memory. The fully-kitted version of the best 16-inch MacBook Pro model comes in at $6598.98 USD.

That’s everything you need to know about the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro. If you’re looking for more information on the recently announced Apple Products, we’ve got that for you too.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola