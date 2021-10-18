Apple HomePod mini gets new colors We got the reveal of a new series of Apple HomePod minis in a variety of new colors.

During the latest Apple Event, the HomePod mini got a special spotlight as part of Apple’s focus on music and connectivity. Part of that has been Apple’s smart home offering in the form of the HomePod. The regular Apple HomePod has already been out, but soon fans will be able to personalize their Apple HomePod collection and experience with new colors of the HomePod mini device revealed.

Apple revealed new colors of the HomePod mini on the Apple “Unleashed” Event presentation on October 18, 2021. The first versions of the compact and low-profile Apple HomePod minis were revealed in at an Apple Special Event in October 2020 and have been Apple’s answer to smart home products like Amazon Echo. Now, coming in November, users will be able to bolster their Apple HomePod collection with Orange, Yellow, and Blue colors of the mini. Like the original Space Gray and White offerings of the HomePod mini, the new colors will each run at a retail of $99 USD for each HomePod mini.

The new color series of the Apple HomePod minis will run at $99 a piece and be arriving in November alongside the original White and Space Gray options.

As with the original HomePod minis, each new color features the same 360 speaker sound, smart home controls and connectivity to other Apple smart home-compatible products. Also, the HomePod minis are Siri-enabled, so you can control, adjust, and interact with them in various ways with just your voice. With the new splash of colors coming in November 2021, it should make for a wide array of customization for those looking to personalize their Apple smart home needs and preferences.

We don’t have official dates for the new Apple HomePod mini colors past their November 2021 window, so stay tuned for further details as they become available right here at Shacknews. Be sure to check out our other coverage from the latest Apple “Unleashed” Event as well.