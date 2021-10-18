When is Black Friday 2021? Here is when Black Friday 2021 sales will begin at retailers.

Black Friday is one of the most anticipated days of the year for those looking to get the best possible deals on video games, consoles, and other consumer products. It’s also a huge day for retailers, as Black Friday often brings in some of the biggest sales numbers of the year. With that in mind, many are already looking to make arrangements for this year’s shopping event. Let’s see when Black Friday 2021 is taking place.

When is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday 2021 will take place on November 26, 2021. Though it’s not an official holiday, it’s widely accepted that Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving in the United States of America, which falls on November 25 this year.

On Black Friday, prospective buyers will flock to stores like Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and many others in order to score some (hopefully) great deals on different products. In the past few years, we’ve seen more and more of these deals made available online, which has lessened the need to line up hours before a store opens. This was accelerated by the pandemic last year, as many retailers put their deals online so as to not have massive crowds in stores.

It’s yet to be revealed what this year’s Black Friday offerings will include, but buyers will surely be looking out for Xbox Series X and PS5 console bundles, as well as potential markdowns on the Nintendo Switch. Televisions and monitors are also a big seller on Black Friday, so it’s a safe bet that a lot of people will be upgrading their screens this holiday season.

Black Friday 2021 will happen on November 26, 2021. It’s when a lot of people look to do their Christmas shopping, and it will also likely be a good opportunity to pick up some relatively new games at a modest price. We’ll be reporting on the best Black Friday deals here on Shacknews.