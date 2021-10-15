New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Xur's location and wares for October 15, 2021 - Destiny 2

Find out where Xur is in Destiny 2 this week, and get a full list of his Exotic offerings.
Bill Lavoy
1

Hello, Guardians. It’s Friday, so it’s time to find out where Xur is in Destiny 2. Not only will I provide you the location of the Agent of the Nine, but also give you a complete list of his Exotic wares. If you’re not sure what to buy, I’ve got you covered there as well.

Xur’s location for October 15, 2021

Xur is located in the Tower Hangar. When you spawn in at the main courtyard, turn left and head to the Hangar. When you arrive, turn left again and find Xur up the stairs near the edge of the Tower.

Xur’s wares for October 15, 2021

Xur Location Destiny 2 October 15 2021

Below you will find a complete list of everything that Xur is selling in terms of Exotic items. You’ll also find the specific stat roll for each piece of armor, which can help you decide if you need to swap an item out for something Xur has.

  • D.A.R.C.I. (Sniper Rifle) - 29 LS
  • St0mp-EE5 (Hunter Leg Armor) - 23 LS
    • Mobility - 8
    • Resilience - 24
    • Recovery - 2
    • Discipline - 9
    • Intellect - 15
    • Strength - 7
    • Total - 65
  • Synthoceps (Titan Gauntlets) - 23 LS
    • Mobility - 17
    • Resilience - 3
    • Recovery - 10
    • Discipline - 12
    • Intellect - 9
    • Strength - 12
    • Total - 63
  • Transversive Steps (Warlock Leg Armor) - 23 LS
    • Mobility - 17
    • Resilience - 12
    • Recovery - 3
    • Discipline - 16
    • Intellect - 7
    • Strength - 6
    • Total - 61

If you’re not sure what to buy, here’s some quick advice for you:

  • Buy everything you don’t already own, prioritizing the armor piece for your main class, then the weapon
  • Buy everything you don’t own for the remaining two classes, even if you don’t play them
  • After you’ve bought items from Xur directly, buy the Exotic Engram from him to receive an item you don’t already own
  • Xur’s Exotic Engram will only drop items for your currently selected class
  • Even if you own every Exotic item, the Exotic Engram can drop an item with a potentially better stat roll

That’s my best advice, ordered nicely so you know what to prioritize. If you found this guide to Xur’s location helpful, visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide. Our team of Guardians has been hard at work for years creating the best resources around for you to finish quests, catalysts, raids, and more.

