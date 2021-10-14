New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 44

On today's movie and TV discussion show, we're talking Scream, the That 70s Show spinoff, Injustice, and more!
Donovan Erskine
1

Today is Thursday, and that must mean two things: one, it's almost Friday, which means we've almost made it to the weekend. Two, and more importantly, it's time for Pop! Goes the Culture!, our weekly discussion show where Donovan Erskine and Greg Burke break down and debate the biggest stories in film and television. The show is starting soon, so get ready!

Episode 44 of Pop! Goes the Culture! will go live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. You can also watch the stream right here on our website using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

Tune in to watch Donovan geek out about the new Scream trailer, and listen to Greg explain why it's too soon for a That 70s Show spinoff based in the 90s. Of course, we'd love to get your take on these stories as well.

Thank you to anyone that decides to hang out and chat movies and TV with us this Thursday. We love doing the show, and your engagement makes it all worth it. If you're an Amazon Prime member looking for additional ways to support our livestream, consider using your Prime Gaming subscription on Shacknews.

Find your seats and silence your cellphones, it’s time for episode 44 of Pop! Goes the Culture!

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

