Evening Reading - October 13, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl preview: Revitalizing Sinnoh
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 review: Eight is enough
- Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker hands-on preview: The end is near
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl review: Slimy around the edges
- Programmer gets Doom working in full color 17FPS on a Casio calculator
- Activision introduces Ricochet Anti-Cheat for Call of Duty games
- Monster Hunter Rise Steam demo launches & features rewards for the full game
- Shatner on Blue Origin suborbital space flight: 'important for everyone to have this experience'
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Frontline closed test postponed after negative feedback
- Epic Games and Innersloth tease Fortnite Among Us collaboration
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Simon takes on a pretty devious looking sudoku today.
To celebrate Xbox's 20th anniversary this year, take a look at Craddock's excellent deep dive
As the 20th anniversary of @Xbox draws nearer, read my deep dive into its creation @Shacknews. From the early days of @Microsoft’s PC games group, to how 9/11 strengthened the Xbox team’s resolve, to the console’s historic midnight launch. https://t.co/WJGr5ZU3bp #gamedev #Gaming— David L. Craddock (@davidlcraddock) October 12, 2021
Can't quite believe it's been two decades since I got my hands on an Xbox console for the first time.
I love a good Squid Game meme
character design in game dev pic.twitter.com/GWRscX7WXe— Kim Parker (@thatkimparker) October 13, 2021
Here's one about game development.
Animorphs!
Don’t talk to me or my son or my son or my son or my son or my son or my son or my son or my son or my son or my son or my son or my son or my son or my son or my son or my son or my son or my son ever again pic.twitter.com/WEIzX1xoy0— Terrible Eldritch Sword 💀👻⚔️ (@Greatbigsword) October 11, 2021
Or nesting dolls.
Classic action-exploration game experience
My Metroid Dread experience pic.twitter.com/66cd1GzWJM— Taku (@Yotakuboi) October 12, 2021
Acquire a new thing and now go work out what to do with it.
I'm Walken here
Walken here https://t.co/crYio9doT1 pic.twitter.com/dZcFdixc9E— Zane Schacht, Voice Ghoul 🎃 (@VoicesByZane) October 12, 2021
You're Walken there!
Running out of yeehaws for the day
i dont have a single yeehaw left in me pic.twitter.com/Nrq1cHrcpE— evn (@cryb0i) October 12, 2021
The tank is running low.
I saw this, so now you do too
October 13, 2021
It's almost the season for all these kinds of rhymes.
You seen this latest Twitter trend?
I don’t wanna see no flags tomorrow make sure y’all wrap this shit up tonight .— ♋︎ (@LUXURY0RN0THING) October 13, 2021
Can I mute emojis on Twitter?
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
It's Wednesday, so here's my favorite photo of Wednesday!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - October 13, 2021