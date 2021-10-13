New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - October 13, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon takes on a pretty devious looking sudoku today.

To celebrate Xbox's 20th anniversary this year, take a look at Craddock's excellent deep dive

Can't quite believe it's been two decades since I got my hands on an Xbox console for the first time.

I love a good Squid Game meme

Here's one about game development.

Animorphs!

Or nesting dolls.

Classic action-exploration game experience

Acquire a new thing and now go work out what to do with it.

I'm Walken here

You're Walken there!

Running out of yeehaws for the day

The tank is running low.

I saw this, so now you do too

It's almost the season for all these kinds of rhymes.

You seen this latest Twitter trend?

Can I mute emojis on Twitter?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

It's Wednesday, so here's my favorite photo of Wednesday!

It's Wednesday, so here's my favorite photo of Wednesday! 

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. 

