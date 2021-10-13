ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 92 - Habitant heinousness again The startles and scares continue with more Resident Evil 2 on skankcore64, the quest to complete every North American N64 game on Shacknews Twitch.

Good evening, I'd like to extend a spine-chilling salutation to all Shackers. It's another Wednesday evening in North America so it's time for more frights on skankcore64, my journey through every Nintendo 64 game published on this side of the globe. I have the continuation of Resident Evil 2 in store, so don't miss the undead action when it starts at 9 p.m. PT/ 12 a.m. ET only on Shacknews Twitch!

Episode 92 - Habitant heinousness again

Previously on skankcore64, your votes were tallied after I finished Tetrisphere for a new challenge with a particularly eerie theme that fits the Halloween spirit. With Resident Evil 2 as the clear winner, I began a new and completely fresh playthrough of the survival horror classic. This isn't my very first time playing RE2 in any capacity, but this is the first time I've played it with any actual purpose for more than a few minutes. I have to say, I knew this port from Angel Studios was impressive, even with compressed FMV scenes and voiceover samples, but I am quite taken by just how well it looks and runs on the Nintendo 64 with an Expansion Pak.

On tonight's episode, it's time to start exploring the second floor of the police station and beyond with the upper safe room now unlocked. With good ol' tank controls and plenty of green herbs, I'm sure I'll be able to make my way through most of the station tonight and hopefully get into the underground area. I'm basing this assumption on my time with the Resident Evil 2 remake, so I could be way off with this estimate. I feel like RE2 (2019) has a lot more fleshed out in its overall presentation, so I'm pretty confident the first game will progress more quickly. I could certainly use any helpful hints that seasoned vets might have, so head over to Shacknews Twitch if you're a fan of the franchise.

