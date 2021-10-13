Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Frontline closed test postponed after negative feedback Viewers were not pleased with the look of the new Ghost Recon Frontline and Ubisoft has chosen to postpone an upcoming closed test period as a result.

Recently, Ubisoft showed off the reveal of its latest entry in the Ghost Recon franchise: Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline. It was meant to be a celebration of around 20 years worth of Ghost Recon, but it didn’t quite catch fans the way Ubisoft wanted. Frontline is a free-to-play game that looks like it’s going to go the Battle Royale route. The feedback on the reveal was loud and intensely negative and it has pushed Ubisoft to postpone a planned closed beta test as a result to try to work on the game further.

Ubisoft announced its decision to delay the closed test on Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline via the game’s Twitter on October 13, 2021. The postpone announcement didn’t directly cite negative backlash on the game as a reason for the action, but instead said that the team is doing its best to make the game “the best experience possible.” Even so, the Ghost Recon Frontline reveal trailer was launched on October 5 and has garnered around 17k dislikes compared to just 4.8k likes at this time.

We have an important message regarding Ghost Recon Frontline's Closed Test. pic.twitter.com/ne1VgOLMJF — GRFrontline (@GRFrontline) October 13, 2021

Regardless of whether Ubisoft says it outright or not, viewers were not pleased with the look of the new game. And it doesn’t help that the Ghost Recon franchise has arguably been floundering for years as Ubisoft continues to change the formula. Ghost Recon: Breakpoint was the last game in 2019 and it didn’t win our approval. Ghost Recon: Wildlands before that in 2017 fared only slightly better. The Ghost Recon franchise has lost its footing for quite some time and one could say fans of the better games are in desperate need of a win. Clearly, Ghost Recon Frontline did not look like that win.

Nonetheless, so far, it still looks like Ghost Recon Frontline is happening. It will remain to be see what kind of changes Ubisoft makes or when it gets a new date for the closed test, but when it happens, you can expect to see updates on it here at Shacknews.