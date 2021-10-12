Evening Reading - October 12, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Forza Horizon 5 hands-on impressions: Viva Mexico!
- The Long Dark review: Pinnacle of survival
- Lone Echo 2 review: Continuing conundrums of space & time
- Hearthstone Mercenaries hands-on preview: Bounty hunters
- Google countersues Epic Games using Apple's recent legal arguments
- Overwatch Halloween Terror 2021 event visits Dr. Junkenstein for 8 new skins
- Activision Blizzard lawsuit objection reveals possible DFEH conflict of interest
- Squid Game inspired Fall Guys devs to revisit a Red Light, Green Light concept
- A Fortnite movie could be in the works at Epic Games
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Simon takes on an interesting looking sudoku today.
Look at this cute kitty drawing!
October 11, 2021
It's got a little frog on its head.
Have another one!
October 10, 2021
Look at this little guy, sitting there with his vest on and waiting to eat a cupcake!
Don't. Touch. Wild. Animals.
I have been screaming the whole day 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SYF1y97kOA— Cheeeeeeeech (@sunshinechi1) October 11, 2021
You've gotta be pretty silly to get too close to a wild animal.
What a great business card design
October 12, 2021
I've gotten really good at smiling with my eyes.
No one will know
WFH Protip: The new Switch OLED hinge stand will easily grab the top of your laptop so it looks like you’re maintaining eye contact during Zoom calls. pic.twitter.com/qZOtCbQqNE— Russell Holly (@russellholly) October 12, 2021
How could they possibly know? Just react appropriately to the situation in the meeting NOT the game.
Forza Horizon 5 is looking incredible
Both will be amazing, I'm sure. pic.twitter.com/ak1HYHaxgy— Methodical Meme Machine (@MethodicalMemes) October 12, 2021
It's sure to be another banger for Microsoft.
Have you considered Metroid Bread?
Metroid Bread! Monch Monch— Tyrenzael 🇬🇧 ☯ (@TheAngelDragon) October 7, 2021
uhhh
Metroid Dread.#Metroid #MetroidDread pic.twitter.com/mLz9hFhiXX
Go get that bread.
Cats were definitely left in charge
I fuckin lost it when the Monster Hunter theme came on. pic.twitter.com/lqAUsyYWIr— Rai Sarion (@EDCCarry) October 7, 2021
Whether you want to accept it or not is another matter entirely.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.
Here's a cat who is definitely in charge. It's Rad!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
