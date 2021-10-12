Evening Reading - October 12, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon takes on an interesting looking sudoku today.

Look at this cute kitty drawing!

It's got a little frog on its head.

Have another one!

Look at this little guy, sitting there with his vest on and waiting to eat a cupcake!

Don't. Touch. Wild. Animals.

I have been screaming the whole day 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SYF1y97kOA — Cheeeeeeeech (@sunshinechi1) October 11, 2021

You've gotta be pretty silly to get too close to a wild animal.

What a great business card design

I've gotten really good at smiling with my eyes.

No one will know

WFH Protip: The new Switch OLED hinge stand will easily grab the top of your laptop so it looks like you’re maintaining eye contact during Zoom calls. pic.twitter.com/qZOtCbQqNE — Russell Holly (@russellholly) October 12, 2021

How could they possibly know? Just react appropriately to the situation in the meeting NOT the game.

Forza Horizon 5 is looking incredible

Both will be amazing, I'm sure. pic.twitter.com/ak1HYHaxgy — Methodical Meme Machine (@MethodicalMemes) October 12, 2021

It's sure to be another banger for Microsoft.

Have you considered Metroid Bread?

Go get that bread.

Cats were definitely left in charge

I fuckin lost it when the Monster Hunter theme came on. pic.twitter.com/lqAUsyYWIr — Rai Sarion (@EDCCarry) October 7, 2021

Whether you want to accept it or not is another matter entirely.

Here's a cat who is definitely in charge. It's Rad!

