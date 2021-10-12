New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - October 12, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon takes on an interesting looking sudoku today.

Look at this cute kitty drawing!

It's got a little frog on its head.

Have another one!

Look at this little guy, sitting there with his vest on and waiting to eat a cupcake!

Don't. Touch. Wild. Animals.

You've gotta be pretty silly to get too close to a wild animal.

What a great business card design

I've gotten really good at smiling with my eyes.

No one will know

How could they possibly know? Just react appropriately to the situation in the meeting NOT the game.

Forza Horizon 5 is looking incredible

It's sure to be another banger for Microsoft.

Have you considered Metroid Bread?

Go get that bread.

Cats were definitely left in charge

Whether you want to accept it or not is another matter entirely.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Here's a cat who is definitely in charge. It's Rad!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola