ShackStream: Indie-licious gets hopping mad with F.I.S.T.

Indie-licious redefines the rabbit punch on today's ShackStream with F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch.

The beauty of a good Metroidvania among the many that come out these days is in how it uses its own concepts to stand apart from the pack. F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch has that kind of look about it. This action platformer is the gorgeous looking steampunk story of animal folk just trying to make it in a tough world. We’re going to be sampling a bit of this feast of narrative and action on today’s Indie-licious.

F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch comes to us from developer TiGames and publisher Antidelay. It’s out as of October 3 on PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam, which is what we’re playing on today. In an industrialized fantasy setting populated by animal people, the Machine Legion took over everything. Sometime after a resistance war failed, former soldier Rayton sees his friend forcibly arrested and takes up his weaponized mechanical fist to fight back. As you battle through Torch City, Rayton will discover a scheme tying the rebellion, legion, and criminal underbelly together.

F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch

This sad world need’s a hero and we’ve got just the fast and furious bunny knuckles we need to deliver. Join us as we go live with F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch on the Shacknews Twitch channel shortly.