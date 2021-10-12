Overwatch Halloween Terror 2021 event visits Dr. Junkenstein for 8 new skins Overwatch's latest Halloween event has returned with some cool new seasonal skins for eight of the game's heroes.

Halloween events are beginning to kick off across dozens of games. Naturally, Overwatch is ready to jump on board. Of course, one of its problems (among many problems at Blizzard, at the moment) is that Blizzard's shooter remains in a pseudo holding pattern while everyone waits for its sequel. That isn't stopping the annual visit of Dr. Junkenstein, though, and his latest visit is bringing along eight new skins.

Before going into more details about this year's Overwatch event, we wish to acknowledge the continuing situation at Activision Blizzard. It has been more than two months and management has still not addressed the demands of their employees. As a show of respect to those employees, we would like to take a moment to repost those demands that they made public prior to their late July walkout. Furthermore, we would like to encourage our readers to donate to the following charities: Black Girls CODE, FUTURES, Girls Who Code, RAINN, Women in Animation, and Women in Games International.

The #ActiBlizzWalkout organizers are encouraging people to signal boost the hashtag as a sign of solidarity while using a 💙 emoji. They also support donations to the following charities:



@BlackGirlsCode

@WithoutViolence

@GirlsWhoCode

@RAINN

@wia_animation @GETWIGI pic.twitter.com/FtsbGARUsd — Shacknews (@shacknews) July 28, 2021

Part of being in that aforementioned holding pattern means that Junkenstein's Revenge doesn't feature anything particularly new, in terms of playable game modes. Instead, players will have to make do with all of the previous Junkenstein missions: Vengeful Ghost, Volatile Zomnics, Mystery Swap, Frenzied Stampede, Three They Were, and Shocking Surprise. As is usually the case, participating in 9, 18, and 27 games across Quick Play, Arcade, or Competitive play will yield a spray, a player icon, and an Epic Skin each week. For the first week, players can pick up a Skeleton Genji. The second week will feature an Einherjar Zarya. The third week will round things out with Clown Roadhog, which sounds (and looks) rather terrifying.

In addition to those rewards, five Legendary Skins are up for grabs. Draugr Reinhardt, Satyr Lucio, Vampire Bat Echo, Coffin Bastion, and Vampire Hunter Brigitte (pictured in the header image) help ring in the Halloween season right. Best of luck in your search for those skins.

The latest Overwatch Halloween Terror event begins on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch today. It will continue until Tuesday, November 2. You can catch up on the latest from Blizzard's shooter over on the Overwatch website, while we continue waiting for any further word on the upcoming Overwatch 2.