New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Overwatch Halloween Terror 2021 event visits Dr. Junkenstein for 8 new skins

Overwatch's latest Halloween event has returned with some cool new seasonal skins for eight of the game's heroes.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Halloween events are beginning to kick off across dozens of games. Naturally, Overwatch is ready to jump on board. Of course, one of its problems (among many problems at Blizzard, at the moment) is that Blizzard's shooter remains in a pseudo holding pattern while everyone waits for its sequel. That isn't stopping the annual visit of Dr. Junkenstein, though, and his latest visit is bringing along eight new skins.

Before going into more details about this year's Overwatch event, we wish to acknowledge the continuing situation at Activision Blizzard. It has been more than two months and management has still not addressed the demands of their employees. As a show of respect to those employees, we would like to take a moment to repost those demands that they made public prior to their late July walkout. Furthermore, we would like to encourage our readers to donate to the following charities: Black Girls CODE, FUTURES, Girls Who Code, RAINN, Women in Animation, and Women in Games International.

Part of being in that aforementioned holding pattern means that Junkenstein's Revenge doesn't feature anything particularly new, in terms of playable game modes. Instead, players will have to make do with all of the previous Junkenstein missions: Vengeful Ghost, Volatile Zomnics, Mystery Swap, Frenzied Stampede, Three They Were, and Shocking Surprise. As is usually the case, participating in 9, 18, and 27 games across Quick Play, Arcade, or Competitive play will yield a spray, a player icon, and an Epic Skin each week. For the first week, players can pick up a Skeleton Genji. The second week will feature an Einherjar Zarya. The third week will round things out with Clown Roadhog, which sounds (and looks) rather terrifying.

In addition to those rewards, five Legendary Skins are up for grabs. Draugr Reinhardt, Satyr Lucio, Vampire Bat Echo, Coffin Bastion, and Vampire Hunter Brigitte (pictured in the header image) help ring in the Halloween season right. Best of luck in your search for those skins.

The latest Overwatch Halloween Terror event begins on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch today. It will continue until Tuesday, November 2. You can catch up on the latest from Blizzard's shooter over on the Overwatch website, while we continue waiting for any further word on the upcoming Overwatch 2.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola