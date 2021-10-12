A Fortnite movie could be in the works at Epic Games Epic Games may consider making a Fortnite movie as it looks to expand its entertainment offerings.

Fortnite has already conquered the gaming world and stamped its place in video game history, and it may now be looking to expand into another entertainment medium. Epic Games is looking to build out its entertainment unit with new products outside of its current offerings. A Fortnite movie adaptation could be a part of these plans, according to a new report.

Though there have been rumblings about a Fortnite movie in the past, a new report from The Information reaffirms that it’s a very real possibility. According to the report, Epic Games may be looking to launch an entertainment division that focuses on “scripted video programming.” This division would develop new products outside of the video game realm, and a Fortnite movie could be a part of that initiative, according to the publication’s source. In fact, they state that preliminary discussions about a Fortnite movie have already taken place.

Though Fortnite has already brought in heaps of cash for Epic Games, the company’s mobile revenue took a significant hit when Apple pulled Fortnite from the App Store last year. With it now looking like Fortnite won’t be returning to the App Store any time soon, this entertainment division could create a new revenue stream for Epic Games.

The idea of a Fortnite movie feels like a bit of a no-brainer at this point. It’s one of the most popular video games of all time, and has a rich well of lore for any potential screenwriter to dig into. Add on top of that the fact that the amount of licensed characters and properties currently in the game could create for a pretty large-scale crossover on the big screen. With how many video games are getting adapted for the silver screen, a Fortnite movie feels like a matter of “when” rather than “if.”