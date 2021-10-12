Monster Hunter Rise crossplay likely won't be available at PC launch Capcom has said it looked into the possibility of crossplay for Monster Hunter Rise, but will be 'unable to implement it this time.'

Monster Hunter Rise is set to come to PC early next year, and with it comes the opportunity for PC players to explore all of the fun hunts and Wirebug shenanigans in the game. Unfortunately, if you were hoping to do all that with the players who have already had the game on Switch, you might be out of luck at launch. Capcom has said that crossplay likely won’t be coming to Monster Hunter Rise in time for its PC launch.

This announcement was made on the Monster Hunter Twitter on October 11, 2021. According to the announcement, Capcom knows full well crossplay and cross-save is a feature players are hoping for when it comes to the PC launch of the game. That said, Capcom also openly stated that it’s “unable to implement [crossplay/cross-save] at this time.” It’s still a while before Monster Hunter Rise hits PCs in January 2022, but Capcom getting ahead of the conversation now likely means crossplay won’t be ready in time for the PC version’s launch.

We’ve heard your requests for Cross-Save / Cross-Play for #MHRise & #Sunbreak, but unfortunately, after looking into it throughout the development process, we found we are unable to implement it this time. As always, we appreciate your continued feedback and support. — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) October 11, 2021

It will likely come as a slight disappointment to PC players that wanted to join up with more experienced hunter buddies on Switch right from the start of the game. Moreover, the addition of cross-save in that conversation means you won’t be able to take your Switch hunter to PC and continue where you left off for the time being. With that being said, it seems both crossplay and cross-save are topics Capcom is looking into heavily for Monster Hunter Rise’s big 2022 of content. Besides coming to PC, the game is also getting a major Sunbreak expansion that will launch simultaneously on Switch and PC as part of Capcom’s effort to prioritize the PC platform going forward.

With that in mind, it seems like while crossplay and cross-save are matters Capcom is still trying to sort out with Monster Hunter Rise on PC and Switch, it’s just going to seemingly take longer than the PC launch in January would allow. Stay tuned as we continue to follow the game for further updates on this and other upcoming Monster Hunter Rise content.