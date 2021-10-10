New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - October 10, 2021

As Sunday comes to a close, lets reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

A look at Halo's magnum throughout the years

I recently wrote about how Halo Infinite's Sidekick magnum is perfect and that lead me down a rabbit hole. This look back at the history of Halo's magnums is rather enlightening. The Halo 2 pistol was really a dark time for what was once the dominant weapon for all combat scenarios. It wasn't until Halo 5, and it's truckload of magnums, that the handgun really started to be the go-to option once more.

Two sudoku experts take on Baba Is You

There's nothing that makes you feel very stupid and then extremely clever quite like Baba Is You. The only exception being watching two sudoku experts absolutely nail some puzzles that took you an hour to solve. The team over at Cracking the Cryptic have started streaming puzzle video games, they started with The Witness and now they're on to this little gem from 2019. Definitely worth checking out to see how some logic masters approach puzzles.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Cabin in the Woods was a pretty neat film

I love that it had some Left 4 Dead references.

Look at this dog, showing off that it's put on pants

I think I still deserve a medal even if I didn't put on pants.

Serrels is a hero

This is some good content.

Some wholesome content for your weekend

Gotta love seeing someone you know in the car next to you.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. 

Here's a photo of Rad looking out the window at birds in trees. I hope you have a great weekend!

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

