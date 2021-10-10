Weekend Discussion - October 10, 2021

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

A look at Halo's magnum throughout the years

I recently wrote about how Halo Infinite's Sidekick magnum is perfect and that lead me down a rabbit hole. This look back at the history of Halo's magnums is rather enlightening. The Halo 2 pistol was really a dark time for what was once the dominant weapon for all combat scenarios. It wasn't until Halo 5, and it's truckload of magnums, that the handgun really started to be the go-to option once more.

Two sudoku experts take on Baba Is You

There's nothing that makes you feel very stupid and then extremely clever quite like Baba Is You. The only exception being watching two sudoku experts absolutely nail some puzzles that took you an hour to solve. The team over at Cracking the Cryptic have started streaming puzzle video games, they started with The Witness and now they're on to this little gem from 2019. Definitely worth checking out to see how some logic masters approach puzzles.

Cabin in the Woods was a pretty neat film

my favorite obscure valve lore is that there was going to be a cross promotion with Cabin in the Woods and L4D2 that fell through and the DLC got cancelled, but the Special Infected are still in the movie pic.twitter.com/LSDxItC8t5 — Comrade Waluigi ☭🚩 (@Comrade_Waluigi) October 8, 2021

I love that it had some Left 4 Dead references.

