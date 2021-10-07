All Missile Tank upgrade locations - Metroid Dread Find the Missile Tank upgrades in Metroid Dread and increase Samus' missile carrying capacity.

Improve your missiles in Metroid Dread requires finding Missile Tank upgrades. These boost how many missiles Samus has at her disposal, meaning the more you have, the more hurt you can lay on those monstrous foes. There are dozens of these Missile Tank and Missile Tank+ upgrades to find, and we’ve detailed their locations below.

All Missile Tank upgrade locations

Below you will find each Missile Tank and the Missile Tank+ upgrades in Metroid Dread. The Missile Tanks increase your missile capacity by 2 while the Missile Tank+ offers a whopping 10 additional missiles. We've ordered these according to how you progress through the game, which means some of the later ones, while being in the early areas of the game, require late-game abilities and moves. If you collect them in the order shown below, you ought to have no trouble collecting them as you should have the necessary skills.

Missile Tank 1

The first Missile Tank can be found in Artaria, at the very top of a cave system on the right. Climb to the top and blast the red cracks in the corner to reveal the path.

Missile Tank 2

metroid dread missile tank 2

Another Missile Tank is found after a chase sequence in Artaria. You’ll need to work towards a lower-right area with a pool of water where you’ll find a red locked door. Go through the door and jump up to find the missile upgrade at the top.

Missile Tank 3

This next Missile tank is found after a fight with a crab monster. Go through the door to spot the upgrade just behind a waterfall.

Missile Tank 4

A Missile Tank is to the right of the network station save room in the top-right of Artaria. This tank requires the Charge Beam upgrade. Go through the top-right door in the save room and then slide under the block to get the upgrade.

Missile Tank 5

This Missile Tank is located in the center of the Artaria map.

Missile Tank 6

Another Missile Tank upgrade is to the left of Cataris, in the green region. Use the morph ball ability to squeeze through a pipe to get it.

Missile Tank Plus 1

The Missile Tank+ is in the far-left of Cataris, in the blue region of the map. It’s in a series of tubes that can only be navigated using the morph ball.

Missile Tank 7

A Missile Tank is found below the red teleporter in Artaria. This can be accessed by the teleporter in Cataris, which is in the left-hand side of the map. Go through the teleporter, drop down into the water, and use the morph ball to reach the upgrade.

Missile Tank 8

This Missile Tank is in the top-left of Cataris, in the red region below the network station save room. Blast the blocks to create a set of stairs you can jump to in order to reach the small platform. You’ll need the morph ball to squeeze along to the upgrade.

Missile Tank 9

A Missile Tank is on the far right of Cataris, in the blue region above the purple teleporter to Artaria.

Missile Tank 10

This Missile Tank is in the lower-right of Cataris, below the purple room that leads to Artaria. This is access by exiting the save room using the left-hand side. Drop down and work your way to the small room you’ll see on your map.

Missile Tank 11

Find this Missile Tank in Cataris, in the red room above the save room that’s at the bottom of the map. You’ll need to use the zip line to ascend to this area. Carefully jump across the platforms to reach the upgrade.

Missile Tank 12

Another Missile Tank is in the lower-left of Cataris, deep within the red lava area. This is accessible after defeating Kraid and claiming the Diffusion Beam.

Missile Tank 13

A Missile Tank is found in the same room you unlock the ball bomb ability in Dairon. Use the ball bomb to destroy the floor and then the wall to reach the upgrade.

Missile Tank 14

Find this Missile Tank in Bernia, below the save room. From the save room, go left, drop down, go through the door by the water and then climb along the blue roof. You’ll need to use the morph ball ability to squeeze along to the upgrade.

Missile Tank 15

This Missile Tank is on the right-hand side of Dairon, near the purple room that leads to Cataris. Take the door on the right of the save room and pass the energy station. Blast up through the ceiling to reach the very top of the area to find the tank.

Missile Tank 16

Another Missile Tank is found to the right of the first save room you find in Ghavoran. You will need to use the Grapple Beam while standing in an elevator to lower it down in order to reach this section.

Missile Tank 17

A Missile Tank upgrade is found in Ghavoran, in the upper area of the map, in the middle. You will need to blast a hole in the wall from where the Pulse Radar statue is to access a maze-like area.

Missile Tank 18

Find this Missile Tank in the right-hand side of Ferenia, to the right of one of the save rooms. When you reach the room with the statue standing outside with the spear, shoot the roof to reveal a hidden room above you.

Missile Tank Plus 2

This Missile Tank Plus upgrade is found in Burenia, in the water region to the south. It’s below one of the save rooms on the left, but slightly above another. You’ll need to Morph Ball and jump across the gap to reach it.

Missile Tank 19

A Missile Tank is found in Artaria, and is accessed via Burenia. When you reach the purple room, go through the door on the right and you’ll spot the upgrade across a spinning platform.

Missile Tank 20

Another Missile Tank is found in Artaria, not far from the previous one. This is located in the lower-left of Artaria, and is accessed via the Burenia tube elevator.

Missile Tank 21

This Missile Tank is in the lower-right area of Artaria. It’s in a room that looks like a big funnel.

Missile Tank 22

A Missile Tank is in Artaria, in the lower-right region where it’s snowy.

Missile Tank 23

Find this Missile Tank in the lower snowy area of Cataris. From the save room, exit to the right and drop down to the lower corner. Blast a hole in the wall and Morph Ball through to get the upgade.

Missile Tank 24

Another Missile Tank is at the top-right of Artaria, in the red lava room right next to the elevator tube to Cataris.

Missile Tank 25

This Missile Tank is at the top-right of Artaria, in the red lava room to the left of the purple room that tanks you to Cataris.

Missile Tank 26

Find this Missile Tank upgrade in Artaria, over in the far left, past the purple room with the tube elevator that takes you to Burenia. You will need to blast through some walls using missiles and the Morph Ball to reach it.

Missile Tank Plus 3

This Missile Tank Plus upgrade is found in Burenia, in the lower-right. This is near the save room beside the purple tube elevator that leads to Artaria. You’ll need the Screw Attack upgrade to break through the wall to get it.

Missile Tank 27

Another Missile Tank is in the middle of Burenia, on the right-hand side. You will need to be in the lower region, below the train line to Dairon. This is best accessed via the tube elevator from Artaria. You’ll need to defeat two Chozo bots in order to get it.

Missile Tank 28

This Missile Tank is in Ghavoran, at the very top of the map. You will need to defeat a crab-like boss and then use the Cross Bomb ability in the next room to the right to reveal some destructible blocks.

Missile Tank 29

A Missile Tank can be found in Hanubia, shortly after the train trip. From the save room, take the lower door on the right and use the Cross Bomb to blast through a narrow tunnel. Drop down and use the grapple move to pull the block out. Use the Morph Ball ability to go through the tunnel and then the Cross Bomb to blast up and over the barrier.

Missile Tank 30

This Missile Tank is in the top-right green area of Hanubia. Use the Morph Ball ability to jump through a tunnel in the boss room. Continue through this next area, blasting through the roof until you reach the save room. Go through the door on the left and ascend the large open room to the top. Blast through a hidden wall in the top left, jump up and run to the right, drop down and open the door. Cut across this next room (watching out for the enemy) and the blow up a small tunnel to reach the upgrade.

Missile Tank 31

Another Missile Tank is on the right-hand side of Ghavoran, near the train that goes to Ferenia. It’s found at the end of a narrow tunnel, accessed via the water-filled area.

Missile Tank 32

Find this Missile Tank in Ghavoran, in the center of the map up the top. From the purple room that leads to Hanubia, follow the path to the left until you reach the big vertical room. Use the Screw Attack ability to enter a little tunnel on the left side of this room.

Missile Tank 33

This Missile Tank is to the left of Artaria, below the tube elevator that leads to Burenia. It’s found in the water section, in a nook only accessible using the Morph Ball.

Missile Tank 34

Another Missile Tanks is in Artaria, along the bottom section of the map. It’s in a very thin section of tunnel.

Missile Tank 35

Find this Missile Tank in Artaria, toward the top of the green section, and in the middle. It’s below the save room. You’ll need to blast through the floor to reach it.

Missile Tank 36

This Missile Tank is in Artaria, at the top of the map, just to the right of the green area. You’ll find it via the network station save room.

Missile Tank 37

Another Missile Tank is in Artaria, to the top-right of the map between the two yellow save rooms.

Missile Tank Plus 4

This Missile Tank Plus upgrade is found in Artaria, in the top-left in the red lava room. You’ll need to drop down and use the Morph Ball to reach this, it’s in a small tunnel in the lava.

Missile Tank 38

A Missile Tank is found in Artaria, in the left-side of the map near the red lava zone. It can be reached from the save room by exiting through the left door and working up and over, back towards the right. You’ll need to use the Morph Ball bomb upgrade to blast a hole in the roof to reach it.

Missile Tank 39

This Missile Tank is in Cataris, in the lower left region, right in the middle of the red area. To reach it, you must drop into the lava, roll along and use the bombs to destroy the block hiding it.

Missile Tank 40

Another Missile Tank is in Cataris, in the lower-right region near the purple tube elevator that leads to Artaria. Use the Screw Attack to destroy the blocks to reveal it.

Missile Tank 41

This Missile Tank is in Cataris, down the bottom, in the red section in the middle of the map. Use the cannon to destroy the red nodes on the roof, and then jump up and into the narrow tunnel.

Missile Tank 42

Find this Missile Tank in Cataris, in the center of the map in the green area. It’s right below the save room, in a little L-bend. Grapple up to the roof and shoot the blocks to reveal the upgrade.

Missile Tank 43

A Missile Tank is in Dairon, in the top-left of the map above and beside the green region. You can access this one by the Ghavoran tube elevator and from the save room in the top-left. Blast the wall with your cannon to reveal the blocks that can only be destroyed with the Power Bomb move.

Missile Tank 44

This Missile Tank is in Dairon, in the blue region below the Ghavoran tube elevator. You’ll need to use the Speed Booster move to blast through the blocks.

Missile Tank 45

Another Missile Tank is in Dairon, on the left in the green region of the map. This area is to the right of the save point. To reach this upgrade, you will need to use the Speed Booster to smash through some blocks.

Missile Tank 46

Find this Missile Tank in Dairon, on the left of the map. It is just to the right of the save room. You will need to destroy some blocks in the ceiling in order to claim this upgrade.

Missile Tank 47

Another Missile Tank is in Dairon, on the left side of the map, right outside of the save room. Use the small bomb move to destroy the blocks to reach the upgrade.

Missile Tank 48

Burenia is where you’ll find this Missile Tank. This one is at the top of the water section that’s in the left of the map. Use the Screw Attack to reach the top and then the Power Bomb move to reveal the blocks. Then, go back to the bottom and launch yourself straight up to destroy the blocks.

Missile Tank 49

This Missile Tank is also in Burenia, and is also in the water section on the left side of the map. Use the Screw Attack to reach it in its little nook.

Missile Tank Plus 5

Another Missile Tank Plus upgrade is in Burenia, over in the left side of the map. This one is a bit tricky to get to as you’ll need to use the magnetic wall to shoot out a block on the left. If you touch the yellow bad, a door will close, preventing you from getting the upgrade. Once the block is destroyed, dash across and use the Screw Attack to get up to the thin tunnel. Roll across and drop down to get the upgrade.

Missile Tank 50

Staying in Burenia, this Missile Tank is toward the top of the map, to the left of the top train that takes you to Dairon. It’s hidden behind a little block at the top of a room. Use the small bomb to reveal the block and use your missiles to destroy it.

Missile Tank 51

Moving back to Ghavoran, this Missile Tank is in the lower-left of the map, in the water room attached to the tube elevator that takes you to Burenia. Use your missile to destroy the small block in the water to reveal the upgrade.

Missile Tank 52

Another Missile Tank is in Ghavoran, in the same area as before. This time, in the lower section of the map, go to the left of the tube elevator that takes you to Burenia and work your way through the room to the top. Use the Screw Attack to reach the upper ledge.

Missile Tank 53

This Missile Tank is on the right of Ghavoran, near the train that takes you to Ferenia. You’ll need to go to the water section and then double-back to work down to the upgrade.

Missile Tank 54

Find this Missile Tank at the top of Elun, in the small tunnels.

Missile Tank 55

Stay in Elun, because this Missile Tank is in the lower-right section of the area.

Missile Tank 56

Another Missile Tank is in Ghavoran, in the center of the map, below the central organic section with the three. This is directly to the left of the train that takes you to Elun. It’s behind some destructible blocks in the top-left of the room.

Missile Tank Plus 6

This Missile Tank Plus upgrade is in Ghavoran, to the left of the tube elevator that takes you to Dairon. It’s in a little tight tunnel that requires the Morph Ball ability.

Missile Tank 57

This Missile Tank is in Ghavoran, to the left of the central organic area, and to the right of the green. You will need to work through the water between the two save locations to reach it. Use the small bombs to explode the block – quickly jump into the tunnel so you don’t fall into the water.

Missile Tank 58

A Missile Tank is found in Ferenia, in the top-left area to the right of the train that takes you to Ghavoran. You’ll need to use the Screw Attack and spinning jump move to shoot up the tunnel to reach it.

Missile Tank 59

Another Missile Tank is in Ferenia, right below the purple train room that takes you to Ghavoran. Go through the water section and into the next room. You will need to avoid standing on the fractured blocks, lest you fall onto the spikes below. Keep jumping and try to shoot the red blob to clear the path to the upgrade.

Missile Tank 60

Stay in Ferenia, as this Missile Tank is right near the previous one, found below the train to Ghavoran. You can use the Power Bomb to clear the blocks and then jump up and into the tunnel to reach the upgrade.

Missile Tank 61

Another Missile Tank can be found in Ferenia, over on the left-hand side of the map, above the blue snowy region. Use the small bomb move to blast open the block so you can roll through. Destroy the white block above you and jump up to claim the missile upgrade.

While finding all of the Missile Tanks isn’t necessary for completing Metroid Dread, it certainly makes it a lot easy to deal with some of the tougher bosses. Each Missile Tank and Missile Tank+ will increase Samus’ missile capacity, and having more rockets is never a bad thing. Stop by the Shacknews Metroid Dread page for more news, guides and information.