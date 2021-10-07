All Power Bomb upgrade locations - Metroid Dread Find all the Power Bomb upgrades in Metroid Dread to increase how many bombs you can use.

Finding the Power Bomb upgrades in Metroid Dread is a great idea. Each upgrade will increase how many Power Bombs you can use, which means more problems for your enemies. There are a handful of these upgrades to find, and tracking them down should be a top priority.

Power Bomb upgrades locations

Before you start collecting Power Bomb upgrades, make sure you’ve unlocked the Power Bomb ability. Each upgrade you collect will increase your capacity by one, which means you won’t need to use a recharge station as much. Unlocking these require you to use several abilities, which means you might want to track these down in the late-game.

Power Bomb 1

The first Power Bomb upgrade you can likely find is in Artaria. This is in the green area of the map, in the top left. You’ll need to use the Screw Attack to reach the top of the large green room to find the upgrade in a little ledge.

Power Bomb 2

This Power Bomb upgrade is in Cataris, in the lower-left of the map, in the red lava region. Work through the narrow tunnels to reach the pick-up.

Power Bomb 3

Another Power Bomb is found in Cataris, this time in the top-right of the map, in the red lava region. Grapple to the platform, use your missile to destroy the first block and the the line bombs to destroy the other two. Drop down and shoot missiles up to destroy the three blocks and then then use the Grapple to pull the platform down before the blocks respawn. Jump onto the platform to reach the upgrade in the corner.

Power Bomb 4

Find this Power Bomb upgrade in Dairon, in the middle of the map, in the green area to the left of the purple tube elevator to Ferenia. You will need to use the Power Bomb move to destroy the block that’s in your way.

Power Bomb 5

Another Power Bomb upgrade is in Dairon, this tip on the lower-right area of the map, in the blue region between the green sections of the map. You will need to move through some water and then use the bomb line move and the grapple to pull apart a block, revealing the upgrade.

Power Bomb 6

A Power Bomb upgrade is in Ghavoran, at the very top of the map, in the middle. This is the organic section of the map that will require the Screw Attack jump to navigate.

Power Bomb 7

Find this Power Bomb upgrade in Elun, in the right-hand side of the map. You will need to work through some of the narrow tunnels using the bomb line ability to reach it.

Power Bomb 8

Another Power Bomb upgrade is in Hanubia, down the bottom of the map above the tube elevator that takes you to Ferenia. You’ll need to use the down-slam attack to smash through the blocks to read it at the end of the tunnel.

Power Bomb 9

This Power Bomb upgrade is in Ferenia, right in the middle of the map at the top. You’ll need to use the Power Bomb attack to clear the blocks in the middle of the beam to access the upgrade.

Collecting the Power Bomb upgrades will take a bit of work in Metroid Dread. A lot of them are only available late in the game, so it’s worth taking some time to go around and find them all before the final moments. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Metroid Dread page for our ongoing coverage of this returning champion.