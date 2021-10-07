Evening Reading - October 7, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a sudoku that has no digits in it.

Get a load of this eldritch horror

The faceless saint in Bilbao pic.twitter.com/HXQPwdRDci — Henry Hart (@henryharkerhart) July 8, 2021

This looks straight out of Bloodborne.

Remember when you could scan your face into games back in the day?

Tried to 3D scan my face using my iPad and turned into a N64 boxing game character. pic.twitter.com/WasFBI8t7w — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) October 8, 2021

This looks absolutely hilarious.

Here's a clip of me playing Halo Infinite BTB

The Shacknews team had a blast with #HaloInfinite multiplayer. Here's a clip of @SamuelChandler using the grapple hook to hijack a enemy warthog!



Did you get a chance to play a session? pic.twitter.com/nXuWBY3Eqd — Shacknews (@shacknews) October 7, 2021

Big Team Battle is so good.

Say goodnight to Mute City

Maybe listen to some tunes, too.

Remember the Dreamcast?

What a great platform.

Strip the flesh off its bones

Baby are you okay? You've barely touched your Char-spookerie. pic.twitter.com/zHGbdBrSqQ — Stormy Kittyhawk 🔜 BLFC 🎈🎈 (@StormyKittyhawk) October 7, 2021

Nothing weird about this.

This is quite the fall

How it started: How it’s going: pic.twitter.com/YMtfXisO4u — Terence Szuplat (@TerrySzuplat) October 7, 2021

Time to delete Facebook?

"What are you eating?"

Never ask that question.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Here's one of my favorite photos of Rad. He will stretch and yawn at you if he sees you coming in for a pet.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.