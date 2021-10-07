Evening Reading - October 7, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Metroid Dread review: EMMI award-winning action
- Nintendo Switch OLED review: A bright future
- Far Cry 6 review: Viva la gunplay
- The Long Dark Episode 4: Fury, Then Silence impressions
- Quake Remastered Update 1 patch notes expand bot support
- PETA issues statement condemning cockfighting in Far Cry 6
- Arcade1Up reveals Killer Instinct, Tron, and Ridge Racer arcade cabinets
- Jim Ryan believes the PS5 had the best launch lineup games of any console
- Tesla is moving their headquarters from California to Austin, Texas
- Back 4 Blood's jukebox music could result in copyright strikes for streamers
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Simon tackles a sudoku that has no digits in it.
Get a load of this eldritch horror
The faceless saint in Bilbao pic.twitter.com/HXQPwdRDci— Henry Hart (@henryharkerhart) July 8, 2021
This looks straight out of Bloodborne.
Remember when you could scan your face into games back in the day?
Tried to 3D scan my face using my iPad and turned into a N64 boxing game character. pic.twitter.com/WasFBI8t7w— David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) October 8, 2021
This looks absolutely hilarious.
Here's a clip of me playing Halo Infinite BTB
The Shacknews team had a blast with #HaloInfinite multiplayer. Here's a clip of @SamuelChandler using the grapple hook to hijack a enemy warthog!— Shacknews (@shacknews) October 7, 2021
Did you get a chance to play a session? pic.twitter.com/nXuWBY3Eqd
Big Team Battle is so good.
Say goodnight to Mute City
Goodnight, Mute City 🌃 pic.twitter.com/eNYoumlSAH— Bart Lemming (@LemmingBart) October 7, 2021
Maybe listen to some tunes, too.
Remember the Dreamcast?
October 6, 2021
What a great platform.
Strip the flesh off its bones
Baby are you okay? You've barely touched your Char-spookerie. pic.twitter.com/zHGbdBrSqQ— Stormy Kittyhawk 🔜 BLFC 🎈🎈 (@StormyKittyhawk) October 7, 2021
Nothing weird about this.
This is quite the fall
How it started: How it’s going: pic.twitter.com/YMtfXisO4u— Terence Szuplat (@TerrySzuplat) October 7, 2021
Time to delete Facebook?
"What are you eating?"
October 7, 2021
Never ask that question.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Here's one of my favorite photos of Rad. He will stretch and yawn at you if he sees you coming in for a pet.
Here's one of my favorite photos of Rad. He will stretch and yawn at you if he sees you coming in for a pet.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
