2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - October 7, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a sudoku that has no digits in it.

Get a load of this eldritch horror

This looks straight out of Bloodborne.

Remember when you could scan your face into games back in the day?

This looks absolutely hilarious.

Here's a clip of me playing Halo Infinite BTB

Big Team Battle is so good.

Say goodnight to Mute City

Maybe listen to some tunes, too.

Remember the Dreamcast?

What a great platform.

Strip the flesh off its bones

Nothing weird about this.

This is quite the fall

Time to delete Facebook?

"What are you eating?"

Never ask that question.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's one of my favorite photos of Rad. He will stretch and yawn at you if he sees you coming in for a pet.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola