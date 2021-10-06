New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - October 6, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

A new rule in this one here as well as quite a unique restriction.

Halo Infinite has so much potential

The sandbox is full of toys, like the fantastic grappleshot.

Forget about pop culture

The exception being all of us who exist online. We get to be concerned about other things.

King of the Hill screens

C'mon, Dale. We're not here to joyride toilets.

Using a water fountain, in this day and age?

We call them bubblers in Australia.

Garfield hates the vacuum of space

I'm sorry Jon.

Look at this monstrosity

He's bloody huge.

More excited for a new game

Call me crazy, but it just makes sense. It's been so long since a new Metroid game.

Twitter Tips

Don't resort to violence, but also don't not resort to violence.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Check out this photo of Rad having a nap. Oh, to have a day full of relaxing naps without guilt.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. 

