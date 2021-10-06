Evening Reading - October 6, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

A new rule in this one here as well as quite a unique restriction.

Halo Infinite has so much potential

Halo Infinite is going to be Insane pic.twitter.com/GDNgK2Mw6D — Mint Blitz (@MintBlitz) October 6, 2021

The sandbox is full of toys, like the fantastic grappleshot.

Forget about pop culture

When you’re young, you’re like, “I hope when I’m older, I don’t lose touch with pop culture,” and then one day you’re in your mid-30s, you don’t know who anyone is anymore, and you realize you’re free. — alicia kennedy (@aliciakennedy) October 5, 2021

The exception being all of us who exist online. We get to be concerned about other things.

King of the Hill screens

C'mon, Dale. We're not here to joyride toilets.

Using a water fountain, in this day and age?

so humiliating to be a grown adult drinking from a water fountain. little hydration booty sticking out behind u. no idea what to do with my eyes. stare like im having a war flashback? keep them closed like im enjoying it a bit too much? probably gonna choke when i stand up too — thomas 🍌 (@perfectsweeties) October 5, 2021

We call them bubblers in Australia.

Garfield hates the vacuum of space

Oh my god my Roomie bought this knockoff Garfield plush off Amazon, and it came like this pic.twitter.com/Z5kK14JpOd — flashy girl from flushing (@PartyPat116) October 6, 2021

I'm sorry Jon.

Look at this monstrosity

Introducing your 2021 Fat Bear Week champion, sir 480 Otis 👑 pic.twitter.com/hObKlsfXZq — explore.org (@exploreorg) October 6, 2021

He's bloody huge.

More excited for a new game

Call me crazy, but it just makes sense. It's been so long since a new Metroid game.

Twitter Tips

twitter, how exactly is this helpful? pic.twitter.com/mDOfQU6wnd — Desus Nice (@desusnice) October 6, 2021

Don't resort to violence, but also don't not resort to violence.

