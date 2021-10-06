ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 90 - Rollin' & Scratchin' with Tetrisphere It's time to continue the quest to complete the North American N64 catalog on Shacknews Twitch! Join Bryan for more Tetrisphere on skankcore64.

What's good, my retro loving Shackers? Welcome to another Wednesday night classic gaming comeback courtesy of skankcore64. I'm on an ambitious adventure to watch the credits roll on every North American Nintendo 64 game and it's time for another episode. Join me later on Shacknews Twitch as I attempt to complete the 24th title in my project, the wild and wacky Tetrisphere. I'll start dropping blocks and beats on the embedded viewer below at 9 p.m. PT/ 12 a.m. ET.

Episode 90 - Rollin' & Scratchin' with Tetrisphere

Previously on the show, things started with some slight technical glitches but I was able to start Tetrisphere with a little effort and a lot of luck. It's a good thing because I wouldn't have wanted to miss out on this weird and unique version of the Tetris that we all take for granted these days. I definitely wasn't prepared for the gameplay or soundtrack featured in Tetrisphere, but once I became accustomed to them, I was finding the groove in both. It looks like the bulk of the single-player content for this game is in its Rescue mode, and I was able to reach the final set of levels contained within during the last episode of skankcore64.

Later tonight, I hope I can put the remaining Rescue levels behind me and get to tackling the rest of what Tetrisphere has to offer. I won't have any excuses of technical issues to fall back on tonight as I've worked out any potential problems that could arise, so accept no Johns. If you're a fan of puzzlers with a new perspective or dope Drum & Bass beats, you won't want to miss the rest of Tetrisphere before I move on to the next game for skankcore64. It all starts shortly after the Stevetendo show, only on Shacknews Twitch.

