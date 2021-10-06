ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 140 Start your engines with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, It was time for me to show off my Mario Kart 8 Deluxe skills again. It was time to take an RPG break as we have been playing Earthbound, Pokemon and finished Final Fantasy 7 last week. Role playing games are fine but sometimes you need to take a break from the genre and play something else. For those who don't know, the Shacknews Stimulus Games event I won was because I dominated the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe portion so stop in and see if you can pick up some racing tips. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, join in some Mario Kart 8 Deluxe races to see if I haven't lost my touch as a driver. Stay tuned after the Stevetendo show for a new Skankcore64 episode where Bryan's playing more Tetrisphere. I'm having ankle surgery this week so the Stevetendo show is going on a brief hiatus until the middle of November so stay tuned, as the show will come back better than ever!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch on Monday at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT as well as Tuesday and Wednesday at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT. However due to my surgery, monitor the Shacknews livestream schedule to see what quality programming will be on the channel.

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shacknews viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.