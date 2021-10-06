New World Update 1.01 takes the game offline beyond planned maintenance Amazon's maintenance period for New World went well beyond its scheduled time as the developers rolled out the 1.01 update.

When it comes to New World, Amazon might have finally found the homerun it needed to hit. At the same time, there have been no shortage of server issues affecting the game from obscenely long queue times to other issues. One of those issues reared its ugly head when the game went offline for server maintenance so its Update 1.01 patch could go out. What was supposed to be a four-hour window of downtime took nearly twice as well as the patch maintenance kept the game offline for around eight hours.

Amazon Games began the rollout of New World’s Update 1.01 implementation at around 3 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. ET on October 6, 2021. What was supposed to take only four hours went well past that time as the devs ran into issues getting the game back online. Amazon Games announced that it had run into unexpected technical difficulties that would extend the downtime well beyond its expectancy. The servers are back online now, but it took until 10:44 a.m. PT / 1:44 p.m. ET for New World to be playable again.

Unfortunately, we are having some technical difficulties and need to extend the maintenance for two more hours.



We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and support! — New World (@playnewworld) October 6, 2021

Expectedly, this is a process that should probably smooth out with further patching. New World has been heavily strained in its opening weeks with the amount of players jumping in. Server status, queue times, and maintenance schedules have been regular topics among most people trying to get in. However, the interest in the game has also led to it being one of the most viewed and simultaneously played games of 2021. SteamDB reports that New World saw an all-time peak of over 900,000 players at its height, which is far more than most games have seen at launch on their peak.

Amazon Game Studios has been looking for their big win, and it seems they found it in New World. That said, all updates probably can’t be as rocky as New World Update 1.01. Here’s hoping they figure out how to smooth it out in the future.