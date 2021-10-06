Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct set for next week Nintendo will highlight new content coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in an upcoming Direct.

During the September Nintendo Direct, Animal Crossing: New Horizons made a brief appearance where new content for the lifestyle simulator was teased. After showing a few seconds of footage, Nintendo announced that Animal Crossing would be getting its own event in October, where the company would share more details about the content coming to the game. We’ve now gotten an update, as it’s been confirmed that the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct will take place next week.

Nintendo announced the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct in a tweet from the game’s official Twitter account. The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct will go down on October 15, 2021, at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET. The developer also stated that the broadcast will run for roughly 20 minutes.

[Announcement]

The #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons Direct will air on Oct. 15 at 7am PT! Tune in for roughly 20 minutes of information about the content coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in November. #ACNH pic.twitter.com/gc7rfFoxpk — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) October 6, 2021

Though Nintendo hasn’t specified exactly what will be shown during the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct, the tease from the September event gives us a good idea. We saw a player entering a new room in the museum, with a sign that read “The Roost.” Fans of the series will recognize The Roost as a cafe featured in previous games. It’s run by a pigeon named Brewster, and is an area where different villagers will hang out and mingle. The implication is that Brewster and The Roost will arrive in Animal Crossing: New Horizons with the next major update.

There’s also likely to be some unexpected surprises in the update as well. We won’t have to wait much longer to find out, as the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct is set to go down next week on October 15. Be sure to bookmark our topic page dedicated to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in order to keep up with all of the news that comes out of the event.