2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

The Pokemon Company and Universal Studios Japan announce a new partnership

The partnership between these two studios will see the first project released in 2022.
Sam Chandler
1

Pokemon is a household name in both the video game industry as well as film and television industry, and now fans will be getting more goodness to get excited about. Universal Studios Japan and The Pokemon Company have announced a new partnership, which will yield its first release next year.

Announced in the late hours of October 5, 2021, the Universal Studios Japan Twitter account revealed the partnership between itself and the Pokemon Company. The tweet, embedded below, reveals that the first release is scheduled to appear in 2022. With more updates promised, Universal Studios Japan says the project will, “challenge the creation of new entertainment.”

Readers will recall that Universal Studios Japan is behind the incredibly popular Super Nintendo World. The theme park currently consists of a Mario-themed area with a Donkey Kong expansion planned for 2024. The news that the Pokemon Company is the latest partnership is sure to garner a lot of positivity. While there are no details, it seems like we’re in store for a Pokemon-themed attraction.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated on the latest news surrounding this partnership. Head over to the Shacknews Universal Studios Japan and The Pokemon Company page to keep your finger on the pulse.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

