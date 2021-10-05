New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - October 5, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
4

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon takes a crack at a James Bond-themed sudoku.

There was a big announcement today

Nickelodeon All-Stars is also here

It seems like the Smash Bros community is quite happy!

Ed Fries posts some Xbox goodness 

I love seeing these old Xbox marketing items.

How doe the parents in the room feel about this one?

Seems like a good idea to not go sharing your child's opinions and thoughts with everyone. 

Smelling in his sleep

This must be what I look like when I smell coffee while I'm asleep.

Drones are falling out of the sky

Let's wait a bit before we try out flying cars.

Spare a thought for the people trapped in VR

You need to finish the game in order to escape.

This meme format keeps on giving

I love all of these.

Having a drink at the bar

It was a tough day of being a cat. Lots of bugs to chase. Big naps to do.

Who will copyright claim first?

It's the video game version of the Cold War.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's one of my favorite photos of Rad. I think it shows off his ginger stripes quite lovely. His little cartoon paws.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola