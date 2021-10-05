Evening Reading - October 5, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon takes a crack at a James Bond-themed sudoku.

There was a big announcement today

Nickelodeon All-Stars is also here

Nickelodeon all-star brawl celebrating their release today be like…. pic.twitter.com/9ZCCCvRylt — DataDave (@DataDaveTV) October 5, 2021

It seems like the Smash Bros community is quite happy!

Ed Fries posts some Xbox goodness

To celebrate the 20 year anniversary of the original Xbox, I will post a picture of one rare Xbox item every day through the launch day of November 15th. Follow me to see them all. pic.twitter.com/sSwN0PYPpd — Ed Fries (@Ed_Fries) October 5, 2021

I love seeing these old Xbox marketing items.

How doe the parents in the room feel about this one?

Normalize not telling your child’s business to the whole family. Your children should trust you enough to know what y’all talk about won’t be in the next ear. — Daddy Dom😈 (@domiono) October 4, 2021

Seems like a good idea to not go sharing your child's opinions and thoughts with everyone.

Smelling in his sleep

This must be what I look like when I smell coffee while I'm asleep.

Drones are falling out of the sky

Let's wait a bit before we try out flying cars.

Spare a thought for the people trapped in VR

People making jokes about the Facebook services going down make me sick. Anyone who was using an Oculus headset at the time is currently trapped in VR, and if they die there then they die in real life. — Gavin Young (@GavinDYoung) October 4, 2021

You need to finish the game in order to escape.

This meme format keeps on giving

I love all of these.

Having a drink at the bar

It was a tough day of being a cat. Lots of bugs to chase. Big naps to do.

Who will copyright claim first?

new meme format just dropped pic.twitter.com/H1sPE7BwC5 — kong marx (@kongmunism) October 5, 2021

It's the video game version of the Cold War.

Here's one of my favorite photos of Rad. I think it shows off his ginger stripes quite lovely. His little cartoon paws.

