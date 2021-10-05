Evening Reading - October 5, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- We will never see a crossover like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate again
- Apple has lost its way in the 10 years since Steve Jobs' death
- Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals preview: Between space and time
- Life is Strange: True Colors Wavelengths DLC impressions: Career change
- Battlefield 2042 Cross-Gen Bundle includes PS5 & Xbox Series X/S upgrades
- Rocket League drives James Bond's 007 Aston Martin Valhalla this week
- Masahiro Sakurai responds to #ThankYouSakurai with gratitude for his team and fans
- Back 4 Blood headlines Xbox Game Pass' early October additions
- Sora revealed as the final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2 Amiibo revealed
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Simon takes a crack at a James Bond-themed sudoku.
There was a big announcement today
October 5, 2021
Nickelodeon All-Stars is also here
Nickelodeon all-star brawl celebrating their release today be like…. pic.twitter.com/9ZCCCvRylt— DataDave (@DataDaveTV) October 5, 2021
It seems like the Smash Bros community is quite happy!
Ed Fries posts some Xbox goodness
To celebrate the 20 year anniversary of the original Xbox, I will post a picture of one rare Xbox item every day through the launch day of November 15th. Follow me to see them all. pic.twitter.com/sSwN0PYPpd— Ed Fries (@Ed_Fries) October 5, 2021
I love seeing these old Xbox marketing items.
How doe the parents in the room feel about this one?
Normalize not telling your child’s business to the whole family. Your children should trust you enough to know what y’all talk about won’t be in the next ear.— Daddy Dom😈 (@domiono) October 4, 2021
Seems like a good idea to not go sharing your child's opinions and thoughts with everyone.
Smelling in his sleep
October 4, 2021
This must be what I look like when I smell coffee while I'm asleep.
Drones are falling out of the sky
another view pic.twitter.com/jHRLuX4yIS— Sheel Mohnot (@pitdesi) October 4, 2021
Let's wait a bit before we try out flying cars.
Spare a thought for the people trapped in VR
People making jokes about the Facebook services going down make me sick. Anyone who was using an Oculus headset at the time is currently trapped in VR, and if they die there then they die in real life.— Gavin Young (@GavinDYoung) October 4, 2021
You need to finish the game in order to escape.
This meme format keeps on giving
October 4, 2021
I love all of these.
Having a drink at the bar
October 4, 2021
It was a tough day of being a cat. Lots of bugs to chase. Big naps to do.
Who will copyright claim first?
new meme format just dropped pic.twitter.com/H1sPE7BwC5— kong marx (@kongmunism) October 5, 2021
It's the video game version of the Cold War.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's one of my favorite photos of Rad. I think it shows off his ginger stripes quite lovely. His little cartoon paws.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - October 5, 2021