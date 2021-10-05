ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 139 Adventures in Pokemon Emerald continue

It's time for more Pokémon and the Stevetendo show has you covered. Tonight on the program, we're continuing our Pokémon Emerald playthrough as we strive to be the best trainer in the Hoenn region. Our team has been training hard with our next gym battle close at hand. It won't be an easy fight as we have to take down Psychic trainers Tate and Liza and their "double battle" fighting style. With a new badge comes a new challenge at the trick house so be on the look out for that challenge as well. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, will I be able to defeat the Mossdeep City gym, earn my next gym badge, and be one step closer to the Pokémon League?

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT Wednesday night with some Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. It has been a while since I've shown off my Kart skills.

