Battlefield 2042 Cross-Gen Bundle includes PS5 & Xbox Series X/S upgrades

In the case of games skirting between console generations, it’s often a grab bag of how developers and publishers will handle upgrades, if they allow them at all outside buying another copy of the game. Electronic Arts and DICE seem to be going a more consumer-friendly route in the case of Battlefield 2042. A newly announced “Cross-Gen Bundle” for the game will allow players to buy it on Xbox Series X/S or PS5 and be able to play Xbox One and PS4 versions respectively till they upgrade to the newer consoles.

Electronic Arts announced the Battlefield 2042 Cross Gen Bundle via a press release on the EA website on October 5, 2021. It was in this post that Electronic Arts noted how difficult it still is to find one of the newer consoles, and with that, the goal of the new bundle is to make Battlefield 2042 more available to those who want to play, but are aiming to upgrade consoles later. With the Battlefield 2042 Cross Gen Bundle, players will purchase the game for Xbox Series X/S or PS5, but be able to play the game on PS4 and Xbox One.

Pre-ordering Battlefield 2042 in any digital edition with Cross-Gen support ensures you will have access to the game on newer or older generation consoles.

Several things are good about the announcement of the cross-progression bundle. For one, it’s automatically attached to Standard, Gold, or Ultimate editions of the game, so you don’t need to buy in higher for it. Furthermore, if you start on PS4 or Xbox One, cross-progression support means you won’t have to start over when you make the switch to the next console.

Battlefield 2042’s open beta is set to kick off pretty shortly. With it, players who have pre-ordered will be able to see for themselves what’s in store for them on the new game. Nonetheless, it should come as a relief to have the piece of mind that if you go in on the game, you’ll have what you need to play on newer or older console generations. As we get closer to Battlefield 2042’s launch in November, stay tuned for further coverage right here at Shacknews.