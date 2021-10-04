Evening Reading - October 4, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a soduku in this fairly short video!

Did you hear that Facebook was down?

tell your conservative family members that facebook is working fine for you — mark (@kept_simple) October 4, 2021

Not for the liberals though.

I love it when designers use weird formats

if you’re feeling stressed, remember to IN EX HAHA LE LE pic.twitter.com/mduVMjVW4f — ruby 🐊 (@roobeekeane) October 2, 2021

KEEP CALM AND IN EX HAHA LE LE

Check out this throw

Once a year I like to remind people about Kelsey Plum's arm pic.twitter.com/cYGjEbdQh5 — Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 3, 2021

So good.

You got a peely couch?

Don’t invite me to yo crib if yo couch peeling because imma peel it some more when you not looking — Leo 🦅 (@hoeglizzy) October 2, 2021

Don't mind me. Just peeling it like a banana.

Some Dark Souls 3 fan art

"Not a single man has returned from the castle unscathed, even back in the day. But I don't want sit around and die a petty rat. And I consider myself your friend"😭

.#soulstober #soulstober2021 pic.twitter.com/n8VEuCR2vG — Shimhaq (@shimhaq) October 3, 2021

Might be time for a full Dark Souls series replay.

Owning NFTs is easy

i have stolen over 4 terabytes of NFTs via the little known hacker technique known as "right click -> save as". my collection has a net estimated value of over 8 trillion dollars — lauren (reformed arc) (@ActNormalOrElse) October 2, 2021

Do you have a nice library of expensive NFTs?

How NFTs came to be

I cannot measure the amount of psychic damage I have sustained from learning about this: pic.twitter.com/ydPKhme0BX — BSc in Burger Sciences From Smoky Mo's Bar & Grill (@_Rewhan) October 3, 2021

This is quite the domino effect.

Get your meme stocks here!

We're all going to the moon!

