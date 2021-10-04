New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Unboxing & Review: Lost Judgment Mystery Box

We got a slew of goodies inspired by the recently released Lost Judgment.
Donovan Erskine
1

Lost Judgment launched back in September and is a spinoff of the beloved Yakuza series. In celebration of the release, Sega sent us a special mystery box. The box was filled with several goodies based on Lost Judgment, which we unboxed on camera for your viewing pleasure.

In the video, Shacknews head of video Greg Burke unboxes the Lost Judgment mystery box and reacts to all of the included items in real time. Inside we found a journal, as well as a set of 6 pins inspired by the game. There’s also a purple skateboard with colorful horse artwork at the bottom.

Easily the most interesting item included in the mystery box was a fully functional drone. The drone has 4 propellers and can be folded and made portable. It’s remote controlled from mobile devices and even features a camera capable of capturing photo and video.

To get a look for yourself at the products featured in the Lost Judgment Mystery Box for yourself, be sure to check out the full video on the Shacknews YouTube channel. If you’re curious as to what we thought about the game itself, check out our review of Lost Judgment.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola