Evening Reading - October 1, 2021

Greetings, Shacknews! It is I, once again, here to help usher in your weekend. I'm also helping you usher in the month of October, which means you only have a few weeks to get your Halloween costumes in order. I hope you're all making plans.

Ladies and gentlemen, the... wait a minute...

Ladies and gentlemen, Vampire Weekend.

Happy October! pic.twitter.com/BrAMH0VDnR — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) October 1, 2021

Daniel Craig is looking a lot more pale these days.

Ah! That's better!

Super Monkey Ball to brighten your mood

Yeah, I kinda want to play this game now.

Steam Game Fest! Go play something!

The October 🍂 Next Fest starts NOW! Join us for hundreds of demos, developer livestreams, and a ton of games coming soon to Steam. ✨#SteamNextFesthttps://t.co/5FWDBQVw6W — Steam (@Steam) October 1, 2021

There are dozens of games to try out, so go check them out while you can.

Siri, play Limp Bizkit!

This can't be fucking real, Jack Garland pulls up his iphone 13 to listen to limp bizkit in the game https://t.co/GEDOztuQAd pic.twitter.com/rLk7Mu2Mf8 — Bring Peanut Butter (@Dreamboum) October 1, 2021

Alright, this game is clearly not serious. They have to be going for comedy at this point. It's like the Venom movies. Like, they're pretending to be serious, but we know deep down that this is something dumb that we're supposed to be laughing at.

By the way, this mess has a release date now. Go watch this trailer, watch the ending twist, and tell me this isn't supposed to be comedy.

I can't wait for Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Part 2, where we meet Jeff Sephiroth. His friends call him Jeffiroth. Too bad he has no friends.

(Ok, I shamelessly stole that bit from TJ.)

Your daily dose of otters

Ha ha ha! He who has the hose has the power! https://t.co/axajbyXJyu 📸: @kashiwaya920 pic.twitter.com/TkhSurXs5N — Daily Otter (@TheDailyOtter) September 29, 2021

Can it wash my car while it's got that hose?

Happy 20 years to Pardon the Interruption

Thanks for the excellent bday vibes, Internet friends. WHICH REMINDS ME: we made a @PTI 20th Anniversary TV special that airs Tuesday (!) on ESPN at 7p ET. I sat down with Grandpa Tony and @RealMikeWilbon and, yes, even @LeBatardShow. Please consider yourself cordially invited: pic.twitter.com/LuLULgygks — Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) September 27, 2021

I've been watching Kornheiser and Wilbon argue sports on ESPN for as long as I can remember. I'm stunned that it's been 20 years. It's yet another reminder that I'm an old. But hey, it's great to have these two even older guys around to bust each other's balls.

Also, there's more to come from Pablo Torre on PTI's 20th anniversary, so be sure to check that out, too!

Exactly how he drew it up!

Perfect Start to a Halo Infinite Game pic.twitter.com/D2HfnlQiIc — Mint Blitz (@MintBlitz) October 1, 2021

I mean, it's probably a more reliable way to get across the map than using any of Halo's aerial vehicles.

MAMMA MIA!

pic.twitter.com/Cr0QopF3Vc — Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) October 1, 2021

Alright, who threw that blue shell?

Premiering tonight on Disney Channel

I told myself I wouldn't get wrapped up in another kids show, but when you have video game industry friend Ashly Burch and "Master Shake" Dana Snyder joining forces, sure, I'll give this a look!

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

So on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, this happened.

And yes, everyone did a double take, saying, "Wait, Arn did WHAT NOW?" So now with that bit of context out of the way...

He is Armed Anderson and all that that implies!

Tonight in video game music

Metroid Dread comes out next week and to celebrate that... well... okay, there aren't a lot of good memories of Metroid Prime: Federation Force. The music was pretty good, though. So let's listen to this cover that OC Remix posted earlier today!

That is your Evening Reading to send you off into this first weekend of October, Shacknews.

