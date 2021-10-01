Shacknews Dump - October 1, 2021 We're taking today's episode of the Shacknews Dump to a whole New World. Don't worry. You won't have to wait two hours to get in.

It’s nearly the end of the week and another vibrant week of video game news has passed. We’re sure you’re ready to get to the weekend, but we’ve got a fantastic Shacknews Dump to share with you as we discuss the most interesting topics. New World, Twitch fixes and breaks, and more await on today’s show.

On this October 1 episode of the Shacknews Dump, New World is the new MMO on the block. Everyone wants to play it, according to Steam and Twitch, but who can actually get in? Meanwhile, speaking of Twitch, it went the extra mile to help out with Twitch hate raid bots, but then introduced paid stream boosting in a very odd turn. Also, it seems like Nintendo and Universal Studios Japan could be updating the Super Nintendo World theme park with some real-life Donkey Kong DLC.

Tune in as we discuss these topics and more on the Shacknews Dump at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch just below.

Here’s the run of topics we’ll be talking about on today’s Shacknews Dump:

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into ShackStream productions like the Shacknews Dump. Your support and encouragement continue to make streams like these well worth doing. If you’d like to help support the Shacknews Dump and other livestreams like it, then consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. It helps us to continue to keep shows like this going and you can do it for free if you link an Amazon Prime subscription up to your Twitch account for a free Twitch subscription each month.

If you’re waiting to log into Amazon New World, what better things do you have to do? Come watch us talk about that and other interesting topics on this week’s Shacknews Dump!