Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 1: The best of PlayStation

It's one of those weekends here at the Weekend PC Download Deals, where somebody has gotten peanut butter on our chocolate. The first-party console makers are at it again! This time, it's PlayStation. PlayStation games are everywhere… all four of them. I'm talking about Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, Days Gone, Predator: Hunting Grounds, and Helldivers. These four PlayStation titles that got PC ports are on sale throughout the weekend across several retailers, including Steam, the Epic Games Store, the Humble Store, Green Man Gaming, GOG.com, and more.
Meanwhile, it's Tokyo Game Show and that means a lot of retailers are celebrating that, as well. Square Enix is practically synonymous with TGS at this point, so look for the best of the publisher's Japanese branch from the big digital retailers. That includes the Kingdom Hearts series over on the Epic Games Store, NieR Replicant everywhere else, and Final Fantasy games wherever you can get them.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until February 15.
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $29.99 (50% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Europa Universalis 4 - FREE until 10/07
- Days Gone - $39.99 (20% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Outriders - $35.99 (40% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $40.19 (33% off)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue - $47.99 (20% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix - $39.99 (20% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition - $25.99 (35% off)
- The Binding of Isaac Repentance - $29.99 (40% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds - $14.99 (50% off)
- Cities: Skylines - $7.49 (75% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of September, select from the following games: Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition, Shantae and the Pirate's Curse, Mighty Switch Force Collection, Beautiful Desolation, Valfaris, Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered, Before Your Eyes, Quest Hunter, Everspace, Encodya, Change: A Homeless Survival Experience, The House of Da Vinci, Kill it with Fire, Fury Unleashed, Assassin's Creed 2 Deluxe Edition, Creeper World 3: Arc Eternal, Gloria Victis, and Truberbrook. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
Build Your Own Square Enix Bundle! Select from the following games: Murdered Soul Suspect, Thief, Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut, Just Cause 3, Sleeping Dogs, Goetia, Fear Effect: Sedna, Dungeon Siege 3, Dungeon Siege + Dungeon Siege 2, Legacy of Kain: Defiance + Soul Reaver 2 + Tomb Raider Legend + Tomb Raider Underworld, Deus Ex GOTY Edition + Deus Ex Invisible War, Tomb Raider 6: The Angel of Darkness + Tomb Raider Anniversary, Hitman GO Definitive Edition, Mini Ninjas, Tomb Raider 4: The Last Revelation + Tomb Raider 5: Chronicles, Just Cause 2, and Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light. Select 5 for $9.99. These activate on Steam.
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $49.79 (17% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $35.99 (28% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Helldivers: Dive Harder Edition [Steam] - $8.99 (55% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds [Steam] - $13.49 (55% off)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout [Steam] - $8.99 (55% off)
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $25.19 (58% off)
- Biomutant [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Knockout City [Origin] - $11.69 (55% off)
- It Takes Two [Origin] - $27.59 (31% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition [Origin] - $9.19 (77% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection [Origin] - $10.34 (55% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $16.19 (64% off)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion [Steam] - $9.44 (37% off)
- Mortal Shell [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Outward [Steam] - $11.59 (71% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night [Steam] - $16.79 (58% off)
- Endless Legend [Steam] - $6.59 (78% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
Gamersgate
- Days Gone [Steam] - $33.99 (32% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $31.84 (47% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $18.07 (40% off)
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $26.09 (57% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $44.99 (55% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands [Steam] - $13.49 (33% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $29.69 (51% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology [Steam] - $44.99 (55% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $34.86 (77% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $17.81 (41% off)
- Mega Man 11 [Steam] - $13.49 (55% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle [Steam] - $8.99 (55% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $13.49 (55% off)
GOG.com
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $21.99 (45% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Loop Hero - $9.89 (34% off)
- Wasteland 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Metal Gear Solid - $7.99 (20% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance - $7.99 (20% off)
- Metal Gear - $4.79 (20% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $13.59 (66% off)
- Haven - $14.99 (40% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Cuphead - $14.99 (25% off)
- Carrion - $12.99 (35% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Dishonored Complete Collection - $31.99 (60% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Return of the Obra Dinn - $14.99 (25% off)
- Dicey Dungeons - $5.09 (66% off)
- Quake: The Offering - $4.99 (50% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $22.50 (62% off)
- NieR Replicant [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- EA Sale
- It Takes Two [Origin] - $26.39 (34% off)
- Knockout City [Origin] - $8.80 (56% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection [Origin] - $8.80 (56% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $17.60 (56% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition [Origin] - $8.80 (78% off)
- Titanfall 2 [Origin] - $7.04 (65% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming EA Sale.
- Narita Boy [Steam] - $16.12 (35% off)
- Octopath Traveler [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Balan Wonderworld [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition [UPlay] - $15.66 (74% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $6.72 (66% off)
- Trials of Mana [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- Chrono Trigger [Steam] - $7.50 (50% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of September, select between PGA Tour 2K21, Neon Abyss, Not For Broadcast, Roki, Narita Boy, West of Dead, Atomicrops, Heaven's Vault, Swag & Sorcery, Fort Triumph, Orwell: Ignorance is Strength, and the Framed Collection. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.
Pay $1 for Tropico 3: Gold Edition. Pay $12 or more to also receive Tropico 6: El Prez Edition (w/The Llama of Wall Street, Spitter, Lobbyistico, and Carribean Skies DLCs). Pay more than the average $12.01 for Tropico 4: Collector's Bundle and Tropico 5: Complete Edition. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for Primal Carnage: Extinction. Pay more than the average $10.54 for Trine 2: Complete Story, Shift Happens, and Warhammer: End Times Vermintide Collector's Edition. Pay $13 or more to also receive Survive the Nights and Trailmakers Deluxe Edition. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for Wands. Pay more than the average $14.95 for Paper Beast, A Fisherman's Tale, and Zero Caliber VR. Pay $15 or more to also receive Until You Fall, House Flipper VR, and Arizona Sunshine. These activate on Steam and a VR headset is required.
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Square Enix Publisher Sale
- NieR Replicant [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Outriders [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Avengers: Endgame Edition [Steam] - $38.98 (35% off)
- Octopath Traveler [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Legend of Mana [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Trials of Mana [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy 13 [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Square Enix Publisher Sale.
- EA Super September Sale
- It Takes Two [Origin] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Knockout City [Origin] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection [Origin] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Sims 4 [Origin] - $9.99 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's EA Super September Sale.
- Sandbox Sale
- Subnautica [Steam] - $20.09 (33% off)
- Astroneer [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Starbound [Steam] - $8.99 (40% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $17.99 (60% off)
- Elite Dangerous [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Space Engineers [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered [Steam/Epic] - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Sandbox Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion Deluxe Edition - $28.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $15.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Collection - $18.00 (80% off)
Steam
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- PlayStation Publisher Event
- Days Gone - $39.99 (20% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds - $14.99 (50% off)
- Helldivers: Dive Harder Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Square Enix TGS 2021 Sale
- NieR Replicant - $38.99 (35% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Legend of Mana - $22.49 (25% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition - $25.99 (35% off)
- Trials of Mana - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Windows Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Square Enix TGS 2021 Sale.
- Scarlet Nexus - $38.99 (35% off)
- Outriders - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Avengers: Endgame Edition - $38.78 (35% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $7.99 (60% off)
- Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 - $35.99 (40% off)
- WB Games Publisher Weekend
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $20.99 (65% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition - $11.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $7.99 (80% off)
- F.E.A.R. Complete Pack - $10.99 (80% off)
- More from the Steam WB Games Publisher Weekend.
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $34.98 (42% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Second Extinction [Steam Early Access] - $14.99 (40% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 10/2)
- Spelunky 2 - $12.99 (35% off)
- The Forgotten City - $19.99 (20% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Astroneer - $19.49 (35% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ghostrunner - $11.99 (60% off)
- Haven - $14.99 (40% off)
- DJMAX RESPECT V - $17.49 (65% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 1: The best of PlayStation