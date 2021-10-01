Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 1: The best of PlayStation

It's one of those weekends here at the Weekend PC Download Deals, where somebody has gotten peanut butter on our chocolate. The first-party console makers are at it again! This time, it's PlayStation. PlayStation games are everywhere… all four of them. I'm talking about Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, Days Gone, Predator: Hunting Grounds, and Helldivers. These four PlayStation titles that got PC ports are on sale throughout the weekend across several retailers, including Steam, the Epic Games Store, the Humble Store, Green Man Gaming, GOG.com, and more.

Meanwhile, it's Tokyo Game Show and that means a lot of retailers are celebrating that, as well. Square Enix is practically synonymous with TGS at this point, so look for the best of the publisher's Japanese branch from the big digital retailers. That includes the Kingdom Hearts series over on the Epic Games Store, NieR Replicant everywhere else, and Final Fantasy games wherever you can get them.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until February 15.

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of September, select from the following games: Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition, Shantae and the Pirate's Curse, Mighty Switch Force Collection, Beautiful Desolation, Valfaris, Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered, Before Your Eyes, Quest Hunter, Everspace, Encodya, Change: A Homeless Survival Experience, The House of Da Vinci, Kill it with Fire, Fury Unleashed, Assassin's Creed 2 Deluxe Edition, Creeper World 3: Arc Eternal, Gloria Victis, and Truberbrook. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Build Your Own Square Enix Bundle! Select from the following games: Murdered Soul Suspect, Thief, Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut, Just Cause 3, Sleeping Dogs, Goetia, Fear Effect: Sedna, Dungeon Siege 3, Dungeon Siege + Dungeon Siege 2, Legacy of Kain: Defiance + Soul Reaver 2 + Tomb Raider Legend + Tomb Raider Underworld, Deus Ex GOTY Edition + Deus Ex Invisible War, Tomb Raider 6: The Angel of Darkness + Tomb Raider Anniversary, Hitman GO Definitive Edition, Mini Ninjas, Tomb Raider 4: The Last Revelation + Tomb Raider 5: Chronicles, Just Cause 2, and Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light. Select 5 for $9.99. These activate on Steam.

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of September, select between PGA Tour 2K21, Neon Abyss, Not For Broadcast, Roki, Narita Boy, West of Dead, Atomicrops, Heaven's Vault, Swag & Sorcery, Fort Triumph, Orwell: Ignorance is Strength, and the Framed Collection. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.

Pay $1 for Tropico 3: Gold Edition. Pay $12 or more to also receive Tropico 6: El Prez Edition (w/The Llama of Wall Street, Spitter, Lobbyistico, and Carribean Skies DLCs). Pay more than the average $12.01 for Tropico 4: Collector's Bundle and Tropico 5: Complete Edition. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for Primal Carnage: Extinction. Pay more than the average $10.54 for Trine 2: Complete Story, Shift Happens, and Warhammer: End Times Vermintide Collector's Edition. Pay $13 or more to also receive Survive the Nights and Trailmakers Deluxe Edition. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for Wands. Pay more than the average $14.95 for Paper Beast, A Fisherman's Tale, and Zero Caliber VR. Pay $15 or more to also receive Until You Fall, House Flipper VR, and Arizona Sunshine. These activate on Steam and a VR headset is required.

