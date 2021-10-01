New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

How to get more Azoth - New World

Here are the ways that you can get more Azoth in New World.
Donovan Erskine
1

In New World, there are a slew of different currencies and resources that players will need to manage in order to properly craft and upgrade gear. One of these materials is Azoth, which players will gather during their travels. There will be several instances in which players will need Azoth in order to improve their experience, so let’s look at where you can find it in New World.

How to get more Azoth - New World

Players can collect Azoth by completing quests, as it’s often given as a reward in addition to experience and coins. Azoth may also be dropped by enemies upon death.

Azoth serves a couple of important purposes in New World. One, it’s the currency in which players will pay for fast travel. If you’re at a shrine or settlement, you can fast travel to other shrines or settlements that you’ve already discovered, at the expense of some Azoth. Many of the quests in New World will require you to travel back and forth across long distances, so being able to fast travel will greatly improve the experience.

Azoth is also an important component when crafting. Whether it’s a weapon, tool, or a piece of armor, Azoth can be used in order to provide an additional statistic boost to the item. Players don’t get to decide what traits they apply, but the more Azoth is used, the better the trait will be. The amount of Azoth that a player can apply to an item when crafting depends on the rarity of the item itself.

It’s worth noting that there is a cap to how much Azoth you can carry. Once you reach 1000, you can not hold any more, and any excess Azoth you earn will be discarded. With that in mind, there’s no need to horde your Azoth - use it or lose it. For more helpful New World guides, Shacknews has you covered.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola