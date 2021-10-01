Xur's location and wares for October 1, 2021 - Destiny 2 The Agent of the Nine is back. Discover Xur's location in Destiny 2.

Grettings, Guardians, and welcome to another Friday. This means that Xur has arrived in Destiny 2 with a suitcase full of Exotic goodies. Let's find out where the Agent of the Nine is, and what he's carting around this weekend.

Xur's location for October 1, 2021

Xur is located in the Watcher's Grave region of Nessus. When you spawn in, hop on your sparrow and drive forward. Xur will be up in the tree on the right side.

Xur's wares for October 1, 2021

Below you will find the Exotic goodies that Xur is selling, including the stat rolls for each piece of armor:

Hard Light (Auto Rifle) - 29 LS

Shards of Galanor (Hunter Gauntlets) - 23 LS

Mobility - 13 Resilience - 9 Recovery - 9 Discipline - 2 Intellect - 17 Strength - 12 Total - 62

Chest of Alpha Lupi (Titan Chest Armor) - 23 LS Mobility - 10 Resilience - 14 Recovery - 8 Discipline - 8 Intellect - 9 Strength - 13 Total - 62

Sunbracers (Warlock Gauntlets) - 23 LS

Mobility - 13 Resilience - 16 Recovery - 3 Discipline - 12 Intellect - 14 Strength - 7 Total - 65



As for what you should buy, my advice is to buy anything you don't already own. Start with the weapon and the armor piece for your preferred class. After that, pick up armor pieces that you don't own for classes you rarely or never play. Owning every Exotic in the game is about the long play, Guardian. You never know if you're going to swap from Hunter to Warlock or Titan because you don't know what the future holds for Destiny 2. Be prepared.

If you own everything Xur is selling, make sure you check the stat rolls of the Armor in his inventory versus your own. Xur tends to sell well-rolled items that can be much better than what you pulled from Collections. See if there is something you own that is worth replacing.

Now that you know Xur's location in Destiny 2, be sure to visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide for more help with everything related to being a Guardian.