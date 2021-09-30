New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Watch the Dying Light 2 Dying 2 Know Vol. 4 livestream here

Techland is ready to give us another look at what's coming in Dying Light 2 with another livestream episode of its Dying 2 Know series.
TJ Denzer
3

Dying Light 2 may have been pushed back into 2022, but Techland still has plenty to say about its upcoming zombie survival action game. The developer has been pretty constant with new information for Dying Light 2 via livestream presentations it calls the Dying 2 Know series. With that in mind, those looking to find out more about Dying Light 2 should stay tuned today because another Dying 2 Know livestream is about to get underway. Here’s where you can check it out.

Watch the Dying Light 2 Dying 2 Know Vol. 4 livestream here

Dying Light Dying 2 Know Vol. 4 is set to take place on September 30, 2021 at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET. It will be livestreamed on the Techland Twitch channel. You can also watch the stream just above.

Dying 2 Know has been Techland’s way of sharing much of the biggest reveals in regards to Dying Light 2 since the team broke silence earlier this year. Since then, Dying 2 Know presentations have shown us more details about the protagonist, the world and factions, the major characters and combat, the monstrosities we’ll be facing, and perhaps most importantly, the release date.

Dying 2 Know Vol. 4 is set to have the musical talents of Olivier Deriviere (who we praised for his work on Streets of Rage 4’s music), as well as a mysterious special guest. We don’t know who the guest is going to be, but we can expect they’ll likely figure into some content reveals for Dying Light on today’s livestream.

Dying Light 2 is set to release in February 2022 and just got confirmed for a release on Nintendo Switch via Cloud tech as well. Tune into the show as it goes live or stay tuned here at Shacknews for Dying Light 2 details and reveals as they drop.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola