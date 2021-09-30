Watch the Dying Light 2 Dying 2 Know Vol. 4 livestream here Techland is ready to give us another look at what's coming in Dying Light 2 with another livestream episode of its Dying 2 Know series.

Dying Light 2 may have been pushed back into 2022, but Techland still has plenty to say about its upcoming zombie survival action game. The developer has been pretty constant with new information for Dying Light 2 via livestream presentations it calls the Dying 2 Know series. With that in mind, those looking to find out more about Dying Light 2 should stay tuned today because another Dying 2 Know livestream is about to get underway. Here’s where you can check it out.

Dying Light Dying 2 Know Vol. 4 is set to take place on September 30, 2021 at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET. It will be livestreamed on the Techland Twitch channel. You can also watch the stream just above.

Dying 2 Know has been Techland’s way of sharing much of the biggest reveals in regards to Dying Light 2 since the team broke silence earlier this year. Since then, Dying 2 Know presentations have shown us more details about the protagonist, the world and factions, the major characters and combat, the monstrosities we’ll be facing, and perhaps most importantly, the release date.

Dying 2 Know Vol. 4 is set to have the musical talents of Olivier Deriviere (who we praised for his work on Streets of Rage 4’s music), as well as a mysterious special guest. We don’t know who the guest is going to be, but we can expect they’ll likely figure into some content reveals for Dying Light on today’s livestream.

The survivors of The City know her. Do you?

Find out tomorrow in the 4th Episode of our Dying 2 Know show.https://t.co/FMujYvwYQT at 12pm PDT / 9pm CEST. pic.twitter.com/x871knmPP1 — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) September 29, 2021

Dying Light 2 is set to release in February 2022 and just got confirmed for a release on Nintendo Switch via Cloud tech as well. Tune into the show as it goes live or stay tuned here at Shacknews for Dying Light 2 details and reveals as they drop.