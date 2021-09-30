Are Rocket League servers down? Let's look at the Rocket League server and maintenance status.

Rocket League is one of the most popular games in the world. This popularity means that developer Psyonix is constantly working to make sure the experience is a positive one for all players. A part of that means maintaining the server and ensuring that it can withstand the large numbers of players that flock to the game on all platforms. With that in mind, let’s check to see if Rocket League servers are down, as well as their maintenance status.

Last updated on September 30, 2021 at 9:42 a.m. PT.

Are Rocket League servers down? Server and maintenance status

As of September 30, 2021, Rocket League servers are indeed down. Users around the globe began to report server issues in the morning/early afternoon hours, according to Downdetector. These server troubles were confirmed by developer Psyonix, who released a statement about the matter on its official Twitter account. “We are investigating an online access outage in Rocket League,” the post says.

Fans can get a real-time look at the Rocket League server status by paying a visit to the game's status page on Epic Games’ website. This will provide a detailed look at exactly what aspects of Rocket League are being affected by server issues, as well as where around the world these issues are occurring. It’s also where the developers will provide updates on the ongoing server maintenance.

When the Rocket League servers are down, players will not be able to experience online play, but they may be able to play the game offline. In severe cases, server issues will prevent them from logging into the game entirely.

That’s how you can find out if Rocket League servers are down. In addition to following updates from the developer, be sure to bookmark this guide, as we’ll be sure to update it with any new information, as well as details on any potential server issues in the future.