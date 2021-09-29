New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - September 29, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
3

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

The Cracking the Cryptic YouTube channel celebrates reaching 400,000 subscribers. Quite an incredible feat.

Here's a dog enjoying a slide

Look at him go!

Disability tax is real

This is a harsh reality.

The ideal N64 controller

I would like to use this one with the new Switch Online games.

Look at his face!

Those eyes are hilarious.

Everyone stands and cheers

I miss those buzzers.

Kitty snuggles

Look at this little guy having a quality snug.

The brutal reality of COVID

Go and get yourself vaccinated and wear your mask!

Rainbows are great

Look at that perfect circle.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Enjoy this photo of Rad. Nothing quite like a good snooze.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

    September 29, 2021 8:55 PM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - September 29, 2021

      September 29, 2021 10:16 PM

      Thank you for that Summer Brennan story Mr. Chandler, I did not enjoy it but I appreciate its importance

        September 29, 2021 10:20 PM

        Yeah it's kind of horrifying. I think we're so used to just putting our heads down and getting through it that it can be tough to remember the reality some people face.

Hello, Meet Lola