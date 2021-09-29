Evening Reading - September 29, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

The Cracking the Cryptic YouTube channel celebrates reaching 400,000 subscribers. Quite an incredible feat.

Here's a dog enjoying a slide

May I cleanse your timeline with a doggy who is living its best life?



Credit: Imgur/Baldeagle33 pic.twitter.com/vSGCBVaxSe — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) September 27, 2021

Look at him go!

Disability tax is real

Quick chat about 'disability tax':



Was at a brew pub with my sister today. I noticed they had a hoist in the back, probably for moving kegs.



The guy at the bar was friendly (and the owner) so I asked about it. It's motorized and can lift up to 1200lbs. — Spring Hawes (@SpringHawes) September 27, 2021

This is a harsh reality.

The ideal N64 controller

I would like to use this one with the new Switch Online games.

Look at his face!

My partner texted me this and I just about lost it pic.twitter.com/UUP2mRFJnv — brandon sheffield (@necrosofty) September 27, 2021

Those eyes are hilarious.

Everyone stands and cheers

I'm at the pub. The food buzzer goes off. I pick it up to my ear like a phone and say "Hello, is this the mexican parmigiana?". The whole rooom erupts into laugher. I'm hoisted onto shoulders as balloons drop... — Mitch Feltscheer (@mitchfel) September 28, 2021

I miss those buzzers.

Kitty snuggles

Look at this little guy having a quality snug.

The brutal reality of COVID

When I got Covid in 2020 and spent weeks in the hospital, it was harrowing. But it was nothing compared to what my family is dealing with now—also as a result of Covid.



This is a Covid horror story in which no one actually gets Covid, and it could still happen to anyone 🧵 — Summer Brennan (@summerbrennan) September 28, 2021

Go and get yourself vaccinated and wear your mask!

Rainbows are great

Rainbows are actually... circles



The centre is directly opposite the position of the sun in the sky, this is called the antisolar point



A full circle is visible from a higher vantage point, usually a plane and is sometimes called a ‘glory’ ...but 1/ pic.twitter.com/j47Y3rlF7P — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) September 28, 2021

Look at that perfect circle.

