Evening Reading - September 29, 2021

Your daily dose of sudoku
The Cracking the Cryptic YouTube channel celebrates reaching 400,000 subscribers. Quite an incredible feat.
Here's a dog enjoying a slide
May I cleanse your timeline with a doggy who is living its best life?— Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) September 27, 2021
Credit: Imgur/Baldeagle33 pic.twitter.com/vSGCBVaxSe
Look at him go!
Disability tax is real
Quick chat about 'disability tax':— Spring Hawes (@SpringHawes) September 27, 2021
Was at a brew pub with my sister today. I noticed they had a hoist in the back, probably for moving kegs.
The guy at the bar was friendly (and the owner) so I asked about it. It's motorized and can lift up to 1200lbs.
This is a harsh reality.
The ideal N64 controller
Good morning pic.twitter.com/NWQAY298Lo— Evan Millar (@evanjmillar) September 28, 2021
I would like to use this one with the new Switch Online games.
Look at his face!
My partner texted me this and I just about lost it pic.twitter.com/UUP2mRFJnv— brandon sheffield (@necrosofty) September 27, 2021
Those eyes are hilarious.
Everyone stands and cheers
I'm at the pub. The food buzzer goes off. I pick it up to my ear like a phone and say "Hello, is this the mexican parmigiana?". The whole rooom erupts into laugher. I'm hoisted onto shoulders as balloons drop...— Mitch Feltscheer (@mitchfel) September 28, 2021
I miss those buzzers.
Kitty snuggles
September 29, 2021
Look at this little guy having a quality snug.
The brutal reality of COVID
When I got Covid in 2020 and spent weeks in the hospital, it was harrowing. But it was nothing compared to what my family is dealing with now—also as a result of Covid.— Summer Brennan (@summerbrennan) September 28, 2021
This is a Covid horror story in which no one actually gets Covid, and it could still happen to anyone 🧵
Go and get yourself vaccinated and wear your mask!
Rainbows are great
Rainbows are actually... circles— Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) September 28, 2021
The centre is directly opposite the position of the sun in the sky, this is called the antisolar point
A full circle is visible from a higher vantage point, usually a plane and is sometimes called a ‘glory’ ...but 1/ pic.twitter.com/j47Y3rlF7P
Look at that perfect circle.
