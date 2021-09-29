ShackStream: skankcore64 N64 25th Anniversary Episode with Pilotwings Skankcore is back in the saddle on the 25th anniversary of both the Nintendo 64 console and he's going to be kicking it live with Pilotwings 64!

Hey Shackers. Our pal skankcore is back with another week of Nintendo 64 gaming goodness. Having nursed some injuries, he couldn’t possibly miss a stream on this particular day. After all, it’s the 25th anniversary of the North American launch of the Nintendo 64 itself. That’s two-and-a-half decades of yahoos, yippees, barrel rolls, hay lissens, and plenty more memories. In honor of the anniversary, skankcore64 is pausing its regularly scheduled programming to take a dive into the N64 launch title Pilotwings 64! It’ll be coming up after The Stevetendo Show at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET tonight.

N64 25th Anniversary Episode with Pilotwings

On this day, September 29, back in 1996, Nintendo’s newest console hit the shelves, bringing the Nintendo brand of gaming into the early age of 3D games on console. It was a wild and exciting era. And with it, Nintendo put out a handful of launch titles. Pilotwings 64 was among them, giving us a colorful 3D flying adventure to explore. With this in mind, skankcore’s going to be jumping into one of the games that started it all and livestreaming Pilotwings 64 on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

Happy birthday to the Nintendo 64. After all, without it, there would be no skankcore 64. Sure, we’d probably do something else, but with Nintendo’s fairly fantastic catalogue of N64 releases, there’s a fantastic journey already laid out before us as skankcore continues his effort to complete every North American N64 game ever launched. It feels more than a little on-brand for skankcore64 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the show’s marquee console by going back to where it began. If you enjoy what we’re doing, don’t forget to like and subscribe to our Twitch. If you have Amazon Prime, you can do it for free and we have an easy guide on Prime Gaming to help you with it.

For those looking for the regular ongoing skankcore64 programming, that will be back this coming Sunday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET. Having finished Paper Mario, come see what's next then, or check out a poll coming to the Shacknews Twitter and make your opinion heard for the next game! For now, come settle in and celebrate the launch of a legend with us we play Pilotwings 64 and celebrate the N64’s 25th birthday. Want to read up more on the console anniversary? Be sure to check out our full feature on the Nintendo 64’s other launch title, Super Mario 64.