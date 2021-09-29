New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 137

Our Final Fantasy 7 journey continues tonight!
Steve Tyminski
1

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we're getting back into out Final Fantasy 7 playthrough. Last episode we finally got to the Northern Cave and the third disk of the game. For those who weren't aware, the original PlayStation One version of the game had three game disks and at certain points of the game, you needed to switch out one for another. That being said, our battle with Sephiroth will be occurring soon so join the show tonight as the journey could be coming to an end. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, will we defeat Sephioth and save the world from certain doom?

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT next Monday night with more of our Earthbound playthrough.

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shacknews viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.

Contributing Editor

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

