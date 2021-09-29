New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

EVO 2021 Showcase cancelled due to COVID concerns

The upcoming EVO Showcase in Las Vegas has been canceled.
Donovan Erskine
1

EVO is one of the biggest annual events in the world of esports, putting on a series of fighting game tournaments featuring some of the biggest talent from around the world. The event was looking to expand its offerings this year with EVO 2021 Showcase, a tournament series that was originally scheduled to take place in Las Vegas this November. However, EVO 2021 Showcase has now been canceled amid ongoing concerns surrounding COVID-19 and the Delta Variant.

EVO announced the cancelation of EVO Showcase 2021 in a post shared to its website on September 29, 2021.

EVO Showcase 2021 was meant to be a huge return to in-person events for the tournament series after it had to switch to a digital format as a result of the pandemic. Although vaccines are rolling out, conditions just aren’t yet at a place where the organizers feel like it’s wise to host an in-person event that draws in so many people. It’s also worth noting that a lot of people travel internationally to attend EVO, only increasing concerns about the virus.

EVO Showcase 2021 will not go on as planned this November. Fans and competitors will have to wait until 2022 in order to get some more EVO action. Be sure to follow the official EVO Twitter account in order to catch future updates on the event.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

