ShackStream: A whole New World! We'll be playing Amazon Game Studios' New World today for a special stream.

After a long build-up of anticipation, New World is out now! The MMORPG was developed by Amazon Game Studios and is currently exclusive to PC platforms. We’ve been playing the game ourselves, and will do so today for a special ShackStream.

Join Contributing Editor Donovan Erskine as he explores the supernatural world of Aeternum today on the Shacknews Twitch channel. The stream will begin at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. For about an hour and a half, join as we complete quests, defeat monsters, and go on the hunt for some precious loot. Of course, we’ll also be showing everybody why the Syndicate is the best faction in the game.

New World just launched yesterday, and it’s already gone on to break Steam records. The game has had such a high volume of players over the last day or so, that it’s caused some major issues for servers, with some players waiting all day to get through the queue and start playing. It’s also caused some players to be disconnected from the game unexpectedly. With that in mind, please forgive us if we experience any technical difficulties during our play time.

We’re excited to jump into New World and showcase one of the year’s most anticipated video games. Please, join us and let us know if you’re jumping into the MMORPG, and share any tips that you might have.