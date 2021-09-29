New World won't let you dunk on Jeff Bezos or Amazon in your username Bezos, Amazon, and a few different variations of both are banned words in New World's username creation.

After multiple beta tests and lengthy delays, Amazon Games’ New World is finally available to players. This interesting supernatural and colonial MMO has quite a few players interested in it, but those looking to put Amazon or Jeff Bezos at the character creation screen are going to have to be more than a little clever about it. Both “Amazon” and “Bezos” are apparently banned words when it comes to usernames in New World.

This interesting factoid was likely discovered by many a player once they got to the character creation screen, but more recently PC Gamer. The outlet reported that apparently, trying to put straightforward forms of Amazon or Bezos in a username was a no-go. Not that they were already taken. The game simply wouldn’t allow it.

“When a name is already taken, [New World] says, ‘This name is in use,’” Morgan Park wrote. “Names which include the words Amazon and Bezos, however, ‘cannot be used,’ which is also what New World says when you type in swear words.”

When putting in Amazon, Bezos, or many variations of the two words in New World's character creator, it responds as if you entered a swear word.

It should be pretty obvious why Amazon doesn’t want countless players running around with username variations of “Bezos” or perhaps more cheekily “Unionize Amazon.” Nonetheless, the game bans different spellings that are close to it too, such as "JeffB," "Bez0s," and "Be Zos.” Likely, there is some combination of letters, numbers, and symbols that will slip by, but you’re going to have to get creative if you want it.

New World finally came out on PC on September 28, 2021 and has had players flock to it by the hundred thousands, which makes it easily one of the most active and popular games to have come out in 2021. Even so, it looks like your fun is going to remain outside of Amazon or its former CEO’s expense, at least when it comes to usernames (and likely in-game chat). Nonetheless, if you want to figure out some key questions in getting started in New World, be sure to check out our guide coverage as we explore Amazon’s long awaited MMO as well.