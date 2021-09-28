New World server status, queue times & maintenance downtime Find information on New World's server status, queue wait times and whether the game is undergoing scheduled maintenance or if it's down for other reasons.

New World is a massively multiplayer online game, which means that as people flock to it, queue times increase, maintenance downtime windows occur, and information regarding server status is critical. For those that are looking to play, and are running into issues, working out what’s going on will likely involving touching on one or several of these topics. No matter what’s going on, here’s some information to figure out New World’s server status and more.

New World server status

Players will be placed into a queue if the New World servers are too full. Checking the server status online should be your first stop.

Considering New World is developed by Amazon Games, and Amazon has quite a few servers dotted around the world, it should come as no surprise that there is plenty of information to find on New World servers. Players should head over to the New World site, which is where they will find a live feed of a critical information.

The site linked above gives a breakdown of New World queue times and the number of players in the queues.

The site showcases information pertaining to New World server queue times, how many players are currently waiting in queues, as well as the overall status of the game. Should the servers go down for maintenance – an inevitability for online games – then this page will likely be updated to reflect that.

New World maintenance downtime

Sometimes New World will go down for maintenance. These server downtimes are usually scheduled and last a few hours.

As mentioned above, the New World site is the place to visit should you require detailed information on server maintenance and downtime. Online games like MMOs tend to have weekly maintenance windows where the game is taken offline so the team can push out patches, fixes, and other updates to improve the play experience.

We’ll be certain to update this section once Amazon Games notifies users of any New World maintenance downtimes or scheduled server events that will take the game offline.

Hopefully the information provided here is enough to give an insight into the state of New World. The longer the game is out, the more information will become available regarding New World server status, queue times, and even maintenance downtimes and the like. Be sure to check out the Shacknews New World page for more information on this new title.