Does New World have a monthly subscription fee? Players looking to get into New World, Amazon Games MMO, are no doubt curious if the game has a monthly subscription fee.

New World is out and players are eyeing it off, but also wondering whether it has a monthly subscription fee. A lot of MMOs do require a monthly subscription to cover development and server costs, so it’s logical to wonder at New World’s monthly subscription fee or if it even has one.

Does New World require a monthly subscription?

New World does not have a monthly subscription fee. This means that once you purchase the game, there are no ongoing costs or fees to play it. Unlike other MMO titles that charge players a rather high monthly fee to play (on top of purchase price), New World only requires the initial purchase and then players are free to play as much as they want without having to whip out a credit card.

In saying this, New World does feature an in-game store that offers cosmetics that are only available by paying real-world money. However, this should really come as no surprise given that the majority of online games these days include some form of microtransactions in order to generate revenue after the initial purchase of the game.

Beyond the initial purchase of New World and the in-game cosmetics, there are no other ways to spend money on the game, though this may change in the future. Should Amazon Games create a battle pass or offer expansions, players may be encouraged to make additional purchases.

For those that were concerned about having to pay a recurring fee, rest assured that New World does not have a monthly subscription cost. Take a moment to look over the Shacknews New World page for our ongoing coverage of this new title.