ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 136 Going to be the very best of the Hoenn region!

Tuesday night means Pokémon night on the Stevetendo show. Join in all the excitement as we continue our Pokémon Emerald playthrough and our quest to be the Pokémon league champion of the Hoenn region. Last episode, we won our sixth badge, the Feather badge, from Winona the Fortree City gym leader. We have two gym badges left to get our hands on before the Pokémon league will allow us entry but the next gym battle could be the toughest yet. The Mossdeep City gym has a double battle with leaders Tate and Liza and their Psychic Pokémon so it will be a tough task for our team, as we don't match up too well with Psychic types. Join in at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT for all the action as we strive to be the best trainer in all of Hoenn.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT Wednesday. It appears that we're close to finishing Final Fantasy 7 soon so we might not take a week off from it after all.

