Battlefield 2042 controls and keybindings Here are the controls and keybindings for Battlefield 2042 on consoles and PC.

Battlefield 2042 is launching for nearly every major platform, including PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, and PS5. With that, there will be several different ways for players to experience the game. Whether you’re using a keyboard and mouse or a controller, you’re going to want to have a good understanding of the game’s controls. Let’s dig into the controls and keybindings for Battlefield 2042.

Battlefield 2042 PC keybindings

If you’re playing Battlefield 2042 on PC, you’ll need to familiarize yourself with all of the keybindings. These are fully customizable, and you can adjust the keybindings to your liking in the settings.

Battlefield 2042 PC Keybindings Action Keybinding Move Forward W Move Left A Move Backward S Move Right D Jump Space Sprint Left Shift (Hold) Crouch Left Control/C (Hold) Fire Left Mouse Button Zoom Right Mouse Button Melee F Reload R Ping Q Prone/Slide Z Map M Grenade G Enter/Exit Vehicle E Revive E (Hold) Call-In Menu B Menu Escape Primary Weapon 1 Secondary Weapon 2 Specialty 3 Open Gadget 4 Plus Menu T Swap Seat Vehicle F1 VOIP ALT Chat H

Battlefield 2042 PlayStation controls

Here are the controls for Battlefield 2042 on a PlayStation controller. This information is based on a PS5 DualSense, so there may be a slight variation from the PS4 DualShock.

Battlefield 2042 PlayStation Controls Action Button Move Left Analog Stick Jump/Parachute/Wingsuit/Swap Seat Vehicle X Sprint/Hold Breath Left Analog Stick Button Crouch/Prone/Slide Circle (Hold for Prone) Fire R2 Zoom L2 Switch Primary/Secondary Weapon Triangle Melee Right Analogue Stick Button Reload/Revive/Interact Square (Hold for Revive) Ping N/A Map N/A Grenade D-Pad Up Enter/Exit Vehicle N/A Call-In Menu L1 + R1 Pause Menu/Scoreboard Options (Hold for Scoreboard) Specialty D-Pad Left Open Gadget D-Pad Right Toggle Underbarrel/Cycle Fire-Mode (zoomed only) D-Pad Down Plus Menu N/A

Battlefield 2042 Xbox controls

These are all of the controls for Battlefield 2042 on Xbox platforms. This is based on an Xbox Series X controller, so it may not translate 100 percent to an Xbox One controller.

Battlefield 2042 Xbox Controls Action Button Move Left Analog Stick Jump/Parachute/Wingsuit/Swap Seat Vehicle A Sprint/Hold Breath Left Analog Stick Button Crouch/Prone/Slide B (Hold for Prone) Fire RT Zoom LT Switch Primary/Secondary Weapon Y Melee Right Analogue Stick Button Reload/Revive/Interact X (Hold for Revive) Ping N/A Map N/A Grenade D-Pad Up Enter/Exit Vehicle N/A Call-In Menu LB + RB Menu View Pause Menu/Scoreboard Menu (Hold for Scoreboard) Specialty D-Pad Left Open Gadget D-Pad Right Toggle Underbarrel/Cycle Fire-Mode (zoomed only) D-Pad Down Plus Menu N/A

Those are all of the controls and keybindings for Battlefield 2042 on consoles and PC, as shared by the developers. Keep in mind that PC players are free to connect a console controller and play that way if they prefer to do so. On that same note, PlayStation and Xbox players can use a mouse and keyboard by plugging them into their console. Battlefield 2042 will launch on November 19, 2021.