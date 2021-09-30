New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Battlefield 2042 controls and keybindings

Here are the controls and keybindings for Battlefield 2042 on consoles and PC.
Donovan Erskine
1

Battlefield 2042 is launching for nearly every major platform, including PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, and PS5. With that, there will be several different ways for players to experience the game. Whether you’re using a keyboard and mouse or a controller, you’re going to want to have a good understanding of the game’s controls. Let’s dig into the controls and keybindings for Battlefield 2042.

Battlefield 2042 PC keybindings

If you’re playing Battlefield 2042 on PC, you’ll need to familiarize yourself with all of the keybindings. These are fully customizable, and you can adjust the keybindings to your liking in the settings.

Battlefield 2042 PC Keybindings
Action Keybinding
Move Forward W
Move Left A
Move Backward S
Move Right D
Jump Space
Sprint Left Shift (Hold)
Crouch Left Control/C (Hold)
Fire Left Mouse Button
Zoom Right Mouse Button
Melee F
Reload R
Ping Q
Prone/Slide Z
Map M
Grenade G
Enter/Exit Vehicle E
Revive E (Hold)
Call-In Menu B
Menu Escape
Primary Weapon 1
Secondary Weapon 2
Specialty 3
Open Gadget 4
Plus Menu T
Swap Seat Vehicle F1
VOIP ALT
Chat H

Battlefield 2042 PlayStation controls

Here are the controls for Battlefield 2042 on a PlayStation controller. This information is based on a PS5 DualSense, so there may be a slight variation from the PS4 DualShock.

Battlefield 2042 PlayStation Controls
Action Button
Move Left Analog Stick
Jump/Parachute/Wingsuit/Swap Seat Vehicle X
Sprint/Hold Breath Left Analog Stick Button
Crouch/Prone/Slide Circle (Hold for Prone)
Fire R2
Zoom L2
Switch Primary/Secondary Weapon Triangle
Melee Right Analogue Stick Button
Reload/Revive/Interact Square (Hold for Revive)
Ping N/A
Map N/A
Grenade D-Pad Up
Enter/Exit Vehicle N/A
Call-In Menu L1 + R1
Pause Menu/Scoreboard Options (Hold for Scoreboard)
Specialty D-Pad Left
Open Gadget D-Pad Right
Toggle Underbarrel/Cycle Fire-Mode (zoomed only) D-Pad Down
Plus Menu N/A

Battlefield 2042 Xbox controls

These are all of the controls for Battlefield 2042 on Xbox platforms. This is based on an Xbox Series X controller, so it may not translate 100 percent to an Xbox One controller.

Battlefield 2042 Xbox Controls
Action Button
Move Left Analog Stick
Jump/Parachute/Wingsuit/Swap Seat Vehicle A
Sprint/Hold Breath Left Analog Stick Button
Crouch/Prone/Slide B (Hold for Prone)
Fire RT
Zoom LT
Switch Primary/Secondary Weapon Y
Melee Right Analogue Stick Button
Reload/Revive/Interact X (Hold for Revive)
Ping N/A
Map N/A
Grenade D-Pad Up
Enter/Exit Vehicle N/A
Call-In Menu LB + RB
Menu View
Pause Menu/Scoreboard Menu (Hold for Scoreboard)
Specialty D-Pad Left
Open Gadget D-Pad Right
Toggle Underbarrel/Cycle Fire-Mode (zoomed only) D-Pad Down
Plus Menu N/A

Those are all of the controls and keybindings for Battlefield 2042 on consoles and PC, as shared by the developers. Keep in mind that PC players are free to connect a console controller and play that way if they prefer to do so. On that same note, PlayStation and Xbox players can use a mouse and keyboard by plugging them into their console. Battlefield 2042 will launch on November 19, 2021.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

