Kena: Bridge of Spirits devs will look into releasing on other platforms after some rest Currenctly, Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a PlayStation and Epic Games Store exclusive, but Ember Lab is interested in release on further platforms after some R&R.

Ember Labs has released Kena: Bridge of Spirits on PS4, PS5, and PC via Epic Games Store as exclusives. The team has made it past its launch day and, by many accounts they have finished in stellar fashion. The game is quite good and much of the gaming landscape from players to critics agree. Of course, that means those not on PlayStation and Epic Games Store want to know when they can play too. To that end, Ember Games Co-founder and COO Josh Grier said the team is going to get some rest, but they are very interested in taking Kena to other platforms.

Grier recently spoke to Kena: Bridge of Spirits past its exclusivity in an interview with SegmentNext. According to Grier, the team has every intention of exploring the transition of Kena to other platforms after its exclusivity, but that’s a little ways off. The team is going to take some time to enjoy the fruits of their labor first.

“We are currently focused in our launches for PlayStation and Epic Games store, which are timed exclusives,” Grier explained. “We will look into other platform releases after launch and a rest.”

Kena: Bridge of Spirits launched on September 21, 2021 on PS4, PS5, and the Epic Games Store, so outside of bug fixes and patches, one would probably assume Ember Labs is in that rest phase. Kena has been a very well received game for taking players on a beautiful and emotional journey through a magical forest. For all of its action and narrative excellence, it scored a high-praise review here at Shacknews. We weren’t alone in our praise, either.

It seems those waiting for a Steam or Xbox release of Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be waiting awhile, but it also seems Ember Labs is very interested in the steps to make it happen eventually. That will obviously come after rest and the timed-exclusivity period, but keep it tuned here to Shacknews as we watch for updates on further platform news for the game.