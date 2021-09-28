Pokemon Legends: Arceus trailer introduces Noble Pokemon Kleavor We got our first look at new creatures and characters in the latest trailer for Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Although we’re less than a week removed from the latest Nintendo Direct, fans still woke up to some big news in the world of Nintendo this morning. Game Freak released a new trailer for the upcoming Pokemon Legends: Arceus, in which we got another look at gameplay in the open-world Pokemon adventure. The biggest takeaway from the new trailer is likely the reveal of Kleavor, a brand new monster described as a “Noble Pokemon.”

The latest trailer for Pokemon Legends: Arceus hit the Pokemon YouTube channel on September 28, 2021. We got to see more of what Sinnoh looked like long before the events of Diamond and Pearl, back when it was still the Hisui Region. It’s here that we get our first look at Kleavor, a Bug/Rock Pokemon with massive axes for hands. In the trailer, the trainer is ordered to go study Kleavor and report back with data.

What’s really interesting is that Kleavor is classified as a “Noble Pokemon”. This is a brand new classification that’s being debuted in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. It’s not yet clear what constitutes a Noble Pokemon, but it appears to be separate from the Hisui forms that we learned about in a previous trailer.

Thanks to a detailed listing on the Pokemon website, we know that Kleavor is an evolved form of Scyther, the slashing Bug-type from the Kanto Region. “Special minerals found in the Hisui region cause Scyther to evolve into this Pokémon. Parts of its body have hardened into stone,” the site reads. Kleavor will serve as an alternative to the existing Scyther evolution, Scizor. It’s not yet been confirmed if Scizor will appear in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

The new trailer for Pokemon Legends: Arceus also introduces us to different Wardens, who protect special Pokemon. This includes Mai, Iscan, Lian, and Arezu. We already know that Pokemon Legends: Arceus will serve as a prequel, with several nods and references to future characters and events. It’s worth mentioning that Lian and Arezu bear a striking resemblance to Gym Leader Clay and Team Galactic Commander Mars.

Lastly, the Pokemon Legends: Arceus trailer shows off character customization, with several different outfits and hairstyles for players to personalize their appearance. We also see a photography studio, where players can strike a pose and snap photos alongside their favorite Pokemon. Pokemon Legends: Arceus is set to launch on January 28, 2022.