The Waffentrager Event returns to World of Tanks today World of Tanks players can explore a new batch of content with the Waffentrager Event.

Wargaming has continued to keep World of Tanks fresh, supplying the player base with new updates and content. The latest special occasion in World of Tanks sees a past event making a comeback. The Waffenträger Event is live now in World of Tanks and adds some exciting asymmetrical gameplay.

Wargaming announced that the Waffenträger Event was live in World of Tanks on September 27, 2021. In this mode, seven Harrier Tanks will take on one Blitzträger auf E 110 tank destroyer. The massive tank destroyer will also be escorted by an army of smaller NPC tanks. The developers spoke more about what a typical match of Waffenträger will consist of.

At the start of battle, the Blitzträger will be protected by an impenetrable energy shield, so Harriers must keep out of its way. The Harriers can lower the shield by destroying Sentinels and using the plasma they drop to overload and destroy the generators on the battlefield. By doing so, the Blitzträger’s shield will be disabled, and they can pounce on the opportunity to deal some serious damage. To completely deplete the shield, all four generators must be destroyed. But the advantage isn’t solely with the Harriers as the Blitzträger has an ace up its sleeve: teleportation. This new ability will allow the beast to instantly travel to a chosen point on the map.

As players enjoy the new mode, they’ll be able to progress through a series of rewards. Once completed, they’ll unlock the Astron Rex 105 mm. This American tank can only be unlocked through the limited-time mode, so be sure to score it before it goes away for good. If you’re looking for more updates on what’s coming to World of Tanks, stick with us here on Shacknews.